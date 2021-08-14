Families flock to coast to see Banksy works after confirmation

Published: 12:41 PM August 14, 2021 Updated: 12:48 PM August 14, 2021

Nicky Fensome and Paul Fensome travelled up from Diss to see the Banksy pieces in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jasper King

Eagle-eyed art-spotters have been flocking to the coast to visit the newly-legitimised Banksy paintings, after the elusive street artist finally owned up to the works.

On Friday evening, the world-renowned graffiti man revealed via a video on his Instagram page that the series of paintings in his style spotted around the Norfolk and Waveney coastline, in places such as Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Cromer, were in fact his.

The announcement has sparked fresh interest in the works, sending enthusiasts flocking to the coast this weekend to view them.

Alice Crumpler, a primary school teacher from Malvern said: "I've been really inspired by Banksy because I did art specialism at university and a lot of my artworks have been inspired by him so as soon as I heard it was him I rushed down here.

Alice Crumpler, a primary school teacher from Malvern, visiting the Banksy seagull in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jasper King

"I think it is really cool that he has picked towns that don't have as much popularity or are not so well known.

"I found the one is Nicholas Everitt Park and we are just doing a tour of all the other ones today.

"I really like Banksy because the art always has some kind of message behind it. This isn't just graffiti, he is trying to make a point.

"It is so lovely to see people down here today just sharing in it all.

"I think Bansky has picked these towns to promote the tourism and interest in an area not many people really know about and I think it is definitely linked to the 2025 City of Culture bid.

"Ideally it would be nice to keep the artworks as they are but people do spray over them.

"I know it is difficult, but it would be nice to maybe ask him what he wants to happen to the artworks now."

Shane Francis, from Carlton Colville, is travelling around on a Banksy trail with his family in the town today.

Shane Francis and family, pictured beneath Banksy's gull painting in Lowestoft - Credit: Jasper King

He even saw the man himself, parked up in a caravan, about to start the painting of the gull.

He said: "Funnily enough I saw the exact same caravan parked up here under the gull in broad daylight last Friday morning.

"I thought, why is someone parked up in a caravan there?

"It wasn't until I saw the Instagram video posted yesterday that I realised I had actually seen Banksy himself.

"I think this is brilliant though and it will be great for the town.

"Banksy is a world-famous artist, one of the greatest in the world. I'm sure people from all corners of the country will now visit Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth."

Wendy Brooks, Lowestoft town councillor for the Gunton ward, said she was convinced these were not Banksy pieces and has said it is great news the big man himself has confirmed the work is his.

Wendy Brooks, Lowestoft Town Councillor for the Gunton ward admires one of the Banksy pieces in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jasper King

She said: "I think it is absolutely fantastic. It is a real privilege, and it is a real boost for Lowestoft.

"The thing about Banksy is he is political, and he has an international following so it is bound to encourage people into the town and as a consequence visit local businesses in the area and spend money.

"It will establish Lowestoft on the map and the fact he has picked the town is just wonderful and fantastic news.

"I hope the artworks will be protected in some way, perhaps the council will need to put some kind of Perspex protection over them as I know they have done this in other places.

"But I want them to stay because they are just so lovely and detailed.

"Thank you Banksy."

Nicky Fensome and Paul Fensome travelled up from Diss to see the Banksy pieces today.

They said: "We saw the Instagram video last night and it is such a sunny nice weekend we thought we would just spend the day here in Lowestoft.

"The details on some of the pieces are just incredible, the work of a true artist.

"It is lovely to see so many people in the town today enjoy all the work. We just hope this becomes a permanent feature now."