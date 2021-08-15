Council pledge to restore vandalised Banksy artwork

Video

Published: 11:31 AM August 15, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM August 15, 2021

A local council has pledged to restore a vandalised Banksy artwork after it was found to have paint daubed over it this morning.

Locals were angry and disappointed to discover the work had been vandalised.

A spokeswoman for East Suffolk Council said: “We are naturally appalled that someone has chosen to behave in such a selfish and mindless way given how excited we are all by the appearance of these works here on the east coast. We are, however, hopeful that this particular work can be restored, and are engaging with specialists.

“Prior to confirmation that the works are genuine Banksy pieces, we had already placed an order for protective materials which will safeguard the works in Lowestoft and Oulton Broad. It is critically important that we protect the pieces with materials which are fit for purpose and we hope to complete this work shortly.



“In the interim, we have also employed security patrols to visit each site and on this occasion, our patrols actually interrupted the individual defacing this work and prevented any further damage occurring. Information from this is now being passed to the police.

"We are very grateful for the huge goodwill of local people who are proud of these artworks, but we would kindly ask people not to try and repair the works themselves and to please leave this to professional restorers."