News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:42 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 6:32 PM August 13, 2021
Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Street art which appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, by famous artist Banksy. - Credit: PA

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings that have popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

For the last week rumours have been circulating across communities about who is responsible for the Banksy themed paintings.

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings in Norfolk and Suffolk

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings that have popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. - Credit: Banksy

But now it has been confirmed that the famous artist is behind it, with a video on his Instagram account titled "A Great British Spraycation".

On East Beach in Cromer, Banksy painted a group of crabs holding a sign which reads 'luxury rentals only'.

Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? 

Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? - Credit: Sue Edwards

In Yarmouth, he painted a pair of dancers on a house on Admiralty Road along with a man playing the accordion.

Banksy in Admiralty Road

The Clarke family from Kent were among those making a beeline for Banksy. Corinne and Nick are pictured with Austin and Seth in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

You may also want to watch:

He also sprayed his name onto a house at the Merrivale Model Village. 

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

On Gorleston's lower prom, in what is thought to be a collaboration with Norfolk-based artist Emo, Banksy painted a grabber - as seen at arcades - which descends onto teddy bears.

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings in Norfolk and Suffolk

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings that have popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. - Credit: A still from Banksy's video

In Lowestoft four of his spray paintings were discovered. These include one of a boy making a sand castle on Regent Road, a seagull swooping on a skip on Denmark Road, a group of children in a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park and a rat drinking a cocktail on North Beach.

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings in Norfolk and Suffolk

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings in Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: A still from Banksy's video

On his website, Bankys also reveals another graffiti in Gorleston of a drunk man and a blow-up boat, which appears to be floating away with children inside.

A new Banksy painting discovered in Gorleston.

A new Banksy painting discovered in Gorleston. - Credit: A still from Banky's website

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
  2. 2 Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'
  3. 3 Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk
  1. 4 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
  2. 5 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  3. 6 Body of man in 50s found in house in Dereham
  4. 7 Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two
  5. 8 North Norfolk manor house with sea views for sale for £1.2m
  6. 9 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
  7. 10 Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity

He also added new features to a statue in King's Lynn with an ice cream and pink tongue.

The statue is on the junction of London Road and Guanock Place of Frederick Savage, a machine maker in Lynn who became renowned for steam engines used on fairground rides and patented the 'galloping horses'.

New additions to a statue in King's Lynn, by graffiti artist Banksy.

New additions to a statue in King's Lynn, by graffiti artist Banksy. - Credit: A still taken from Banksy's website

This comes after a Banksy spray painting in Gorleston of the amusement machine claw was vandalised.

A potential Banksy artwork on Gorleston seafront has been defaced.

A potential Banksy artwork on Gorleston seafront has been defaced. - Credit: Jayne Kimbling

Emo's work saw teddy bears added to the artwork.

Now the work has been graffitied over with red paint crossing out Emo and replacing it with 'Ego'.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Perseid meteor shower in 2016.

One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Smith family who are appealing for help finding a home in the Sheringham area after the owner of

Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Cathedral Street remains sealed off on Wednesday morning in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Philip Cutter the landlord at The Murdrers & Gardeners Arms in Norwich pictured in 2019. Picture: Ne

Why city pub blared Disney tunes out over Covid protests

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus