Breaking
Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk
- Credit: PA
Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings that have popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.
For the last week rumours have been circulating across communities about who is responsible for the Banksy themed paintings.
But now it has been confirmed that the famous artist is behind it, with a video on his Instagram account titled "A Great British Spraycation".
On East Beach in Cromer, Banksy painted a group of crabs holding a sign which reads 'luxury rentals only'.
In Yarmouth, he painted a pair of dancers on a house on Admiralty Road along with a man playing the accordion.
He also sprayed his name onto a house at the Merrivale Model Village.
On Gorleston's lower prom, in what is thought to be a collaboration with Norfolk-based artist Emo, Banksy painted a grabber - as seen at arcades - which descends onto teddy bears.
In Lowestoft four of his spray paintings were discovered. These include one of a boy making a sand castle on Regent Road, a seagull swooping on a skip on Denmark Road, a group of children in a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park and a rat drinking a cocktail on North Beach.
On his website, Bankys also reveals another graffiti in Gorleston of a drunk man and a blow-up boat, which appears to be floating away with children inside.
He also added new features to a statue in King's Lynn with an ice cream and pink tongue.
The statue is on the junction of London Road and Guanock Place of Frederick Savage, a machine maker in Lynn who became renowned for steam engines used on fairground rides and patented the 'galloping horses'.
This comes after a Banksy spray painting in Gorleston of the amusement machine claw was vandalised.
Emo's work saw teddy bears added to the artwork.
Now the work has been graffitied over with red paint crossing out Emo and replacing it with 'Ego'.