Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Breaking

Published: 5:42 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 6:32 PM August 13, 2021

Street art which appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, by famous artist Banksy. - Credit: PA

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings that have popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

For the last week rumours have been circulating across communities about who is responsible for the Banksy themed paintings.

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings that have popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. - Credit: Banksy

But now it has been confirmed that the famous artist is behind it, with a video on his Instagram account titled "A Great British Spraycation".

On East Beach in Cromer, Banksy painted a group of crabs holding a sign which reads 'luxury rentals only'.

Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? - Credit: Sue Edwards

In Yarmouth, he painted a pair of dancers on a house on Admiralty Road along with a man playing the accordion.

The Clarke family from Kent were among those making a beeline for Banksy. Corinne and Nick are pictured with Austin and Seth in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

You may also want to watch:

He also sprayed his name onto a house at the Merrivale Model Village.

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

On Gorleston's lower prom, in what is thought to be a collaboration with Norfolk-based artist Emo, Banksy painted a grabber - as seen at arcades - which descends onto teddy bears.

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings that have popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. - Credit: A still from Banksy's video

In Lowestoft four of his spray paintings were discovered. These include one of a boy making a sand castle on Regent Road, a seagull swooping on a skip on Denmark Road, a group of children in a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park and a rat drinking a cocktail on North Beach.

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings in Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: A still from Banksy's video

On his website, Bankys also reveals another graffiti in Gorleston of a drunk man and a blow-up boat, which appears to be floating away with children inside.

A new Banksy painting discovered in Gorleston. - Credit: A still from Banky's website

He also added new features to a statue in King's Lynn with an ice cream and pink tongue.

The statue is on the junction of London Road and Guanock Place of Frederick Savage, a machine maker in Lynn who became renowned for steam engines used on fairground rides and patented the 'galloping horses'.

New additions to a statue in King's Lynn, by graffiti artist Banksy. - Credit: A still taken from Banksy's website

This comes after a Banksy spray painting in Gorleston of the amusement machine claw was vandalised.

A potential Banksy artwork on Gorleston seafront has been defaced. - Credit: Jayne Kimbling

Emo's work saw teddy bears added to the artwork.

Now the work has been graffitied over with red paint crossing out Emo and replacing it with 'Ego'.