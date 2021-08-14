Gallery
Pictures show protection put up around defaced Banksy artwork
- Credit: Sara Docwra
Pictures have emerged today showing workers putting up protection around a defaced Banksy work in Gorleston.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council has employed Effective Imaging, a signage company, to put up the material designed to protect the Banksy work.
The piece in a shelter on Gorleston seafront depicts a teddy picker claw hanging over one of the benches and was added to by local artist Emo in what is thought to be a collaboration between the two.
But on Friday morning (August 13) it was discovered that vandals had attacked the artwork.
The work has been graffitied over with red paint crossing out Emo and replacing it with 'Ego', perhaps criticising the collaboration.
The work is the only one which has been defaced so far out of all the Banksy works which have popped up across Norfolk and Suffolk over the past week.
It is not yet known whether or if any of the other works will be protected.