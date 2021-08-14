News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pictures show protection put up around defaced Banksy artwork

Jasper King

Published: 2:58 PM August 14, 2021    Updated: 3:13 PM August 14, 2021
banksy

A protective defence has been put up around a defaced Banksy work in Gorleston. - Credit: Sara Docwra

Pictures have emerged today showing workers putting up protection around a defaced Banksy work in Gorleston.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has employed Effective Imaging, a signage company, to put up the material designed to protect the Banksy work.

banksy

Workers put up protection around the defaced Banksy artwork in Gorleston. - Credit: Sara Docwra

The piece in a shelter on Gorleston seafront depicts a teddy picker claw hanging over one of the benches and was added to by local artist Emo in what is thought to be a collaboration between the two.

But on Friday morning (August 13) it was discovered that vandals had attacked the artwork.

banksy

The artwork depicts a teddy picker claw hanging over one of the benches and was added to by local artist Emo in what is thought to be a collaboration between the two - Credit: Sara Docwra

The work has been graffitied over with red paint crossing out Emo and replacing it with 'Ego', perhaps criticising the collaboration.

The work is the only one which has been defaced so far out of all the Banksy works which have popped up across Norfolk and Suffolk over the past week.

It is not yet known whether or if any of the other works will be protected.

banksy gorleston

It is not yet known whether or if other Banksy works will also be protected. - Credit: Sara Docwra

protection banksy gorleston

The finishing protective touches being added. - Credit: Sara Docwra

gorleston banksy

The protection added to the Gorleston Banksy artwork. - Credit: Sara Docwra


