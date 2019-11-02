Video

Market stall offering free cakes to celebrate first birthday

The Cuppie Hut owners Mel Abel and Kim Cooper are giving away free cakes to the first 50 customers to celebrate their first birthday at Norwich Market Photo: Brittany Woodman Archant

The weekend has just got a little sweeter as The Cuppie Hut is celebrating its first year at Norwich Market with freebies for customers.

The Cuppie Hut offers a range of tray bakes and cakes, with plenty of gluten free and vegan options Photo: Brittany Woodman The Cuppie Hut offers a range of tray bakes and cakes, with plenty of gluten free and vegan options Photo: Brittany Woodman

To mark the anniversary, owners and best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper will be handing out free cupcakes this Saturday to the first 50 people.

The flavours available will be salted caramel and raspberry and they will also be giving raffle tickets to all customers, with the chance to win a cake of your choice and a hot drink.

Mrs Abel and Mrs Cooper, who both live in Hethersett, opened at the market last November and had previously launched the business in a renovated vintage horsebox on Tombland which proved popular.

Best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper opened at the market last November after trialling a food van in Tombland Photo: Brittany Woodman Best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper opened at the market last November after trialling a food van in Tombland Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sweet treats on offer at the stall include tray bakes, including Bakewell tarts and brownies, cupcakes and cake jars and there is also a large range of vegan and gluten free options and pupcakes for four-legged guests too.

The pair have been friends since both their sons were two and Mrs Cooper's son Jack, who is now 19, has followed in her footsteps and opened his own Norwich Market stall called Supply, selling skateboards and streetwear, in October.

Mrs Cooper said: "It is so nice having Jack on the market - he used to help me one day a week when he wasn't at college and it is lovely to get him on here where I can keep an eye on him.

The Cuppie Hut sells cakes in jars which are very popular with customers Photo: Brittany Woodman The Cuppie Hut sells cakes in jars which are very popular with customers Photo: Brittany Woodman

"I remember when we first arrived, one of the stallholders said if you're still here after three months then you're here for the rest of your days and we absolutely love it."

In the future, the pair are looking to expand their range and get a double stall so they can bake on site.

Mrs Abel said: "The year has gone so fast it is unbelievable and we are so proud of ourselves.

"We both get on really well and I don't think I could work with anyone else as we work well as a team."

The Cuppie Hut is located at row a, stall 19 at Norwich Market Photo: Brittany Woodman The Cuppie Hut is located at row a, stall 19 at Norwich Market Photo: Brittany Woodman

The Cuppie Hut is located at row a, stall 19 and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 3.30pm.