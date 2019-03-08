Video

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media Rhodes Media

Westlife has announced they are heading to Norwich City's Carrow Road in 2020 to kick off their stadium tour.

Westlife, (left to right) Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan) who are heading to Norwich in 2020 Credit: PA Images on behalf of So TV Westlife, (left to right) Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan) who are heading to Norwich in 2020 Credit: PA Images on behalf of So TV

The Irish boyband are heading to the stadium on Friday, June 19 for the first night of their Stadiums in the Summer tour and will play all their greatest hits alongside new music.

The band, which consists of Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, will be performing in the Barclay End and there will be standing on the pitch, including a golden circle, and seating in the stands with capacity at the ground for 25,000 people.

The event is part of wider plans by the club to make Carrow Road an "established concert venue" and follows the success of sell-out Take That concerts in 2017 and 2019.

Stadium map for Westlife's Carrow Road gig in 2020 Stadium map for Westlife's Carrow Road gig in 2020

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer at Carrow Road, said: "Following Take That, we looked around and wanted to get something similar in terms of demographic and it is great to be able to get a group like Westlife to come here.

"We certainly got it right with Take That and they really enjoyed their time here - the minute you start to get that success when it comes to selling concerts out it makes it easier to negotiate different acts."

The global pop stars will perform hits such as Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up as well as up-tempo new songs from their forthcoming new album Spectrum, which is released on November 15.

Mr Kensell added: "We are now becoming an established concert venue as well as a football stadium which is really important.

"It is on a Friday night in June when hopefully the sun is shining and we pack the place out and it will be just as good, if not better, than Take That."

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer, has announced Westlife will perform at Carrow Road in 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer, has announced Westlife will perform at Carrow Road in 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife will be performing at 15 outdoor venues this summer, which also includes dates in Peterborough and Colchester, and follows the success of their reunion Twenty Tour this summer.

Tickets will cost from £45 to £85 and go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 8 from livenation.co.uk or cuffeandtaylor.com

The Barclay end at Carrow Road where Westlife will perform in June 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise. The Barclay end at Carrow Road where Westlife will perform in June 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

There will be a pre-sale at 9am on Tuesday, November 5 if you pre-order Spectrum at westlife.lnk.to/Spectrum and Norwich City season ticket holders and members will be able to buy them on Thursday, November 7 at 9am and will have a unique link emailed to them.

Hospitality packages will also go on sale on November 7 from the club online or by calling 01603 721902 (option 2) and wheelchair and ambulant tickets can also be purchased then by phone only (option one).