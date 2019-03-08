Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available
Video

Teen opens skateboard and streetwear stall at Norwich Market

PUBLISHED: 17:27 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 09 October 2019

Jack Cooper, 19, launched the skateboard store Supply on Norwich market after succesfully launching online. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jack Cooper, 19, launched the skateboard store Supply on Norwich market after succesfully launching online. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

An ambitious teen has ramped up his online business selling skate supplies and menswear and opened a stall at Norwich Market.

Jack Cooper, 19, has opened his skateboard store Supply on Norwich market after succesfully launching online. Picture: Neil DidsburyJack Cooper, 19, has opened his skateboard store Supply on Norwich market after succesfully launching online. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jack Cooper, 19, from Hethersett, has opened Supply Norwich at stall 136 and the market is like a family for him more than most as his mum Kim works at The Cuppie Hut just a few rows along.

Mr Cooper, a former pupil at Hethersett High School, began his business on selling site Depop and has now taken his business to the next level.

The stall sells pre-owned skateboards and streetwear, with brands such as Vans and Fred Perry, at affordable prices and customers can also trade-in their old items to earn credit.

READ MORE: Market trader looks to expand after selling 1,000 plants a week in 'amazing' first year

Mr Cooper, said: "The second-hand skateboards are good for beginners who don't want to spend lots of money on a brand new one and if they come in I can set it up for them.

The owner of skate store Supply on Norwich market, 19 year-old Jack Cooper. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe owner of skate store Supply on Norwich market, 19 year-old Jack Cooper. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"I have been skateboarding since I was young and I know a lot about it and fashion has always been my thing - you have to wear clothes so I don't see why you can't look cool doing it."

READ MORE: Norwich Market stall launches pupcakes for dogs

The young entrepreneur was inspired by his parents to launch the business, as they are both their own bosses with his mum at the market and his dad Mark is a carpenter and helped build the stall.

In the future, Mr Cooper is planning to customise skateboards and team up with creatives in the city to create clothing and artwork.

READ MORE: Rosie's eye for vintage clothing makes her Norwich's market's youngest trader at 18

Mr Cooper added: "It amazing having my mum nearby and she sometimes brings me cake and tea and I always go by and see her, especially as she knows what she is doing here.

Another happy customer. nineteen year old Jack Cooper has launched Supply, a skateboard store on Norwich market, after succesfully launching his business online. Picture: Neil DidsburyAnother happy customer. nineteen year old Jack Cooper has launched Supply, a skateboard store on Norwich market, after succesfully launching his business online. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"The reaction so far has been amazing and Norwich Market is like a big family."

Speaking about starting a business so young, he added: "A lot of youngsters need to be more like this as we are the future and coming in early it means I can keep up with the trends and fashions."

Supply is located in Row F and open from 11.30am to 5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father’s heartbreak after eight-year-old son is ‘abducted’ by mother and taken to Russia

Ian Kettlewell, holding a photo of himself and son Myles. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘He had a fabulous life’: Tributes pour in for popular hairdresser

Nick Whyte, who died aged 59, was a successful hairdresser who opened more than 20 salons in East Anglia.

Giant ‘Herring of the East’ sculpture bid for A47 roundabout

People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Report claims Zimmermann could make City return in November

Canaries defender Christoph Zimmermann speaking to Paddy Davitt at the Archant office in Norwich Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists