Teen opens skateboard and streetwear stall at Norwich Market

Jack Cooper, 19, launched the skateboard store Supply on Norwich market after succesfully launching online. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

An ambitious teen has ramped up his online business selling skate supplies and menswear and opened a stall at Norwich Market.

Jack Cooper, 19, from Hethersett, has opened Supply Norwich at stall 136 and the market is like a family for him more than most as his mum Kim works at The Cuppie Hut just a few rows along.

Mr Cooper, a former pupil at Hethersett High School, began his business on selling site Depop and has now taken his business to the next level.

The stall sells pre-owned skateboards and streetwear, with brands such as Vans and Fred Perry, at affordable prices and customers can also trade-in their old items to earn credit.

Mr Cooper, said: "The second-hand skateboards are good for beginners who don't want to spend lots of money on a brand new one and if they come in I can set it up for them.

"I have been skateboarding since I was young and I know a lot about it and fashion has always been my thing - you have to wear clothes so I don't see why you can't look cool doing it."

The young entrepreneur was inspired by his parents to launch the business, as they are both their own bosses with his mum at the market and his dad Mark is a carpenter and helped build the stall.

In the future, Mr Cooper is planning to customise skateboards and team up with creatives in the city to create clothing and artwork.

Mr Cooper added: "It amazing having my mum nearby and she sometimes brings me cake and tea and I always go by and see her, especially as she knows what she is doing here.

"The reaction so far has been amazing and Norwich Market is like a big family."

Speaking about starting a business so young, he added: "A lot of youngsters need to be more like this as we are the future and coming in early it means I can keep up with the trends and fashions."

Supply is located in Row F and open from 11.30am to 5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday.