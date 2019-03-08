Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Vegetarian and vegan restaurant and cocktail bar to open in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:49 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 31 October 2019

Daniel Farrow is opening The Gatherers restaurant in Norwich, serving vegan and vegetarian European cuisine Picture: The Gatherers/Daniel Farrow

Daniel Farrow is opening The Gatherers restaurant in Norwich, serving vegan and vegetarian European cuisine Picture: The Gatherers/Daniel Farrow

The Gatherers/Daniel Farrow

A new bar and restaurant serving authentic European dishes is opening in Norwich, with "good food that just happens to be vegetarian or vegan".

The Gatherers bar and restaurant is set to open in Norwich this December Credit: Daniel Farrow/The GatherersThe Gatherers bar and restaurant is set to open in Norwich this December Credit: Daniel Farrow/The Gatherers

The Gatherers is set to open in early December and will be located near Magdalen Street, with the exact location to be announced soon.

The new business is the brainchild of Daniel Farrow, from Norwich, and he also owns The Norfolk Vegan Company who cater for private events across the county and run pop-ups in the city, including a recent slot at CopaCubana bar in Upper King Street.

Mr Farrow, aged 24, has been a vegan for the last four years and decided to launch The Gatherers after being inspired by European holidays.

Mr Farrow said: "Food has always been a passion of mine and I love classic and traditional European cuisine and after turning vegan four years ago I felt like I was missing out in Norwich.

"I love going to the old school bistros you get in France which are intimate and have great service and really care about what they are doing.

"Norwich is crying out for a traditional European restaurant and we will serve good food that just happens to be vegetarian of vegan.

The restaurant will focus on great food that just happens to be vegetarian or vegan Credit: Daniel Farrow/The GatherersThe restaurant will focus on great food that just happens to be vegetarian or vegan Credit: Daniel Farrow/The Gatherers

READ MORE: 7 of the best vegan and vegetarian brunch spots in Norwich

"I am going for Parisian chic with the look inside and we will always have a risotto, a variation of a burger, a pasta dish and the rest of the menu will be based on what is seasonal and fresh and what we can get locally if possible."

There will also be a focus on good quality wines from across the continent and there will be a large cocktail menu.

Despite their being a number of plant-based restaurant in Norwich, Mr Farrow believes The Gatherers will stand out.

He added: "We will be serving authentic European dishes and it is something not being done here and we are all about good food and not massively changing recipes to make them vegan or vegetarian.

"People in Norwich like independents as they are unique and have an individual flair and you can see the passion from the chef and they have lots of charm."

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘What type of person would do this?’ – Owner’s horror as horse dies after being carved open

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

Running column: The difference between the start line and the sideline has never felt more stark for Mark Armstrong

George Gay and Ben Spratling in the leading pack at the Trowse 10K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

New food store to open at former pub site

How the new Central England Co-op food store in Pinewood Avenue, Lowestoft is progressing. Picture: Central England Co-op
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists