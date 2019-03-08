Vegetarian and vegan restaurant and cocktail bar to open in Norwich

A new bar and restaurant serving authentic European dishes is opening in Norwich, with "good food that just happens to be vegetarian or vegan".

The Gatherers is set to open in early December and will be located near Magdalen Street, with the exact location to be announced soon.

The new business is the brainchild of Daniel Farrow, from Norwich, and he also owns The Norfolk Vegan Company who cater for private events across the county and run pop-ups in the city, including a recent slot at CopaCubana bar in Upper King Street.

Mr Farrow, aged 24, has been a vegan for the last four years and decided to launch The Gatherers after being inspired by European holidays.

Mr Farrow said: "Food has always been a passion of mine and I love classic and traditional European cuisine and after turning vegan four years ago I felt like I was missing out in Norwich.

"I love going to the old school bistros you get in France which are intimate and have great service and really care about what they are doing.

"Norwich is crying out for a traditional European restaurant and we will serve good food that just happens to be vegetarian of vegan.

"I am going for Parisian chic with the look inside and we will always have a risotto, a variation of a burger, a pasta dish and the rest of the menu will be based on what is seasonal and fresh and what we can get locally if possible."

There will also be a focus on good quality wines from across the continent and there will be a large cocktail menu.

Despite their being a number of plant-based restaurant in Norwich, Mr Farrow believes The Gatherers will stand out.

He added: "We will be serving authentic European dishes and it is something not being done here and we are all about good food and not massively changing recipes to make them vegan or vegetarian.

"People in Norwich like independents as they are unique and have an individual flair and you can see the passion from the chef and they have lots of charm."