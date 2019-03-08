Video

Norwich Market stall launches pupcakes for dogs

Jenson enjoying a pupcake at the Cuppie Hut at Norwich Market Credit: Mel Abel Archant

Four-legged guests to a Norwich Market cake stall can now get their paws on a pupcake designed especially for dogs.

L-R Mel Abel and Kim Cooper who own Cuppie Hut at Norwich Market Credit: James Randle L-R Mel Abel and Kim Cooper who own Cuppie Hut at Norwich Market Credit: James Randle

The Cuppie Hut, which opened at Norwich Market in November, launched the sweet treat as they had lots of dog visitors to the stall and didn't want to leave them out.

The owners Mel Abel and Kim Cooper, who are both from Hethersett, have created a pupcake which contains banana, peanut butter, oats, cream cheese and a peanut butter and gravy bone on top.

Their chief tester for the cake was Mrs Cooper's daschund Frankie who "loves it" and since they launched it on Wednesday on social media, tails have been wagging around the stall with dogs visiting the stall to try the treats.

Mrs Abel, 51, said: "It is hard to take dogs to restaurants and cafes so we wanted to provide something for them and we have a lot of dog visitors.

"The reaction has been amazing and word is getting around with other stall holders telling people."

Mrs Abel and Mrs Cooper have been friend since both their sons were two, who are now 19, and they first started the business in a renovated vintage horse box in Tombland selling tray bakes, cookies and cake jars.

Following the success of the business, they moved to a permanent home at Norwich Market in December 2018 and also sell a large range of vegan and gluten free cakes.

Mrs Abel added: "The Cuppie Hut has taken off beyond our wildest dreams and we have lots of cupcakes, tray bakes, such as blondies and brownies, and our Mars Cornflake crunch is very popular.

"We are looking to expand our range and hopefully one day we will have a double stall so we can bake on site as we do it at home at the moment.

"Norwich Market is absolutely amazing and there is such a variety of street foods, with lots of vegan choices, alongside the original food stalls like the fish and chips ones."

The Cuppie Hut is located at stall 19 row A from Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 3.30pm.