New Norwich Primark to have beauty salon

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

The wait is almost over for the new Primark store on the Haymarket and it will even have its own beauty salon.

The shop is set to open before Christmas and although Primark bosses haven't revealed the exact date, it is believed to be on Thursday, December 12.

The store temporarily shut its doors in April 2018 and since then the building has been demolished and rebuilt, extending into the neighbouring retail unit which was previously occupied by Dorothy Perkins and Wallis.

The city branch will boast three floors and will also have a Lashious Beauty salon, which is already in 20 shopping centres across the UK.

Lashious Beauty first opened its doors in 2009, with its headquarters in London, and in recent years has teamed up with Primark.

There is now seven in store branches, including at the Oxford Street store in London, Nottingham and Birmingham, where they opened their biggest shop in the world earlier this year.

Jobs are currently being advertised for staff at the salon and it will offer nail, hair and brow services so you can "both shop and pamper yourself".

Whilst the refurbishment of Primark has taken place, it has relocated to the top of St Stephens Street in the former BHS store.

The new shop was set to open in the summer, but the work has been delayed due to the difficulty of the site which is sandwiched between buildings and has some ancient foundations.

Builders RG Carter, in a statement on its website, said: "The site in the centre of Norwich on the Haymarket is a two-year project incorporating the build of extended footage into now demolished retail outlets adjacent to Primark, full refurbishment and new design onto two existing trading floors, raising the roof and establishing a new third trading floor.

"This is our first venture with Primark and promises to be both a challenging and exciting period building both a new store and new relationships."