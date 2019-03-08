The Big Nineties Festival is coming to Norwich

The Big Nineties Festival is coming to Norwich Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto shironosov

The Big Nineties Festival has been selling out venues across the UK and is now set to launch in Norwich.

Get your dungarees and crop tops out the wardrobe as a festival featuring some of the biggest stars of the decade arrives in the city on Saturday, December 14.

Whilst the event was announced on Facebook earlier this month, with over 1,400 people clicking attending on the event, the venue has now been revealed as the Norfolk Showground.

Whilst the organisers haven't yet revealed the details, they are promising the chance to "relive the best parties of your life" and to expect "full festival production and a huge line up".

Previous locations include Milton Keynes, Chelmsford and the line-up at the Colchester event last weekend was Baby D, best known for number one 1994 single Let Me Be Your Fantasy, ex-Prodigy star Leeroy Thornill, Sonique, who sung international hit It Feels So Good, and the Urban Cookie Collective, behind 1993 chart-topper The Key, The Secret.

The festival generally runs from 6pm to 11pm and takes place in a big top tent and features a laser show and special effects.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Showground has confirmed the event has been booked at the venue.

You can register for 50pc off tickets when they go on sale at thebigninetiesfestival.co.uk/norwich