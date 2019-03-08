Search

PUBLISHED: 15:31 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 18 October 2019

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

The long-awaited new Primark store in Norwich is to open before Christmas, it was confirmed today as the building starts to take shape.

The firm was keeping tight-lipped over the exact opening date but it is believed to be on Thursday, December 12, just in time for some festive shopping.

A spokeswoman from the Primark HQ in Dublin told this newspaper: "The store is due to open before Christmas and press will be invited to view the store ahead of opening. I will share more details in due course."

The store on Norwich's Haymarket closed in April 2018, opening in a temporary venue in St Stephens' street with a date for the new store re-opening being at the time, summer 2019.

But the difficulty of the location for work on the site, sandwiched tightly between buildings, the fact it's in a historic area with some ancient foundations close by and the sheer scale of the build meant delays.

Builders RG Carter, in a statement on its website, said: "The site in the centre of Norwich on the Haymarket is a two-year project incorporating the build of extended footage into now demolished retail outlets adjacent to Primark, full refurbishment and new design onto two existing trading floors, raising the roof and establishing a new third trading floor.

"This is our first venture with Primark and promises to be both a challenging and exciting period building both a new store and new relationships."

The site has been shrouded in scaffolding for months but this week the new building was fast taking shape with the frontage in both brickwork and steel with some wide modern windows on the Haymarket side. The new store comes after Primark opened its biggest shop in the world, in Birmingham, earlier this year, spread over five floors and with a beauty studio, barbers and three dining experiences including a Disney-themed cafe.

Unusually, the firm does not sell online and recently advised customers to be wary of being overcharged for its products on different sites. Earlier this year the retailer, owned by Associated British Foods, saw adjusted operating profit jump 25% to £426m with UK sales up 2.3%.

