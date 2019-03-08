Search

New takeaway to offer Christmas dinner delivered to your door

PUBLISHED: 12:01 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 30 October 2019

Joel Metcalf and Justin Ross have launched a roast dinner delivery service Credit: Bobby Harrison

Archant

From pigs in blankets to Brussels sprouts, enjoy a Christmas dinner at home without doing any cooking thanks to Norwich's newest takeaway.

OffSeasons roast dinner delivery service in Norwich Credit: Bobby HarrisonOffSeasons roast dinner delivery service in Norwich Credit: Bobby Harrison

OffSeasons launched in Norwich this October and every Sunday has been delivering roasts from their kitchen unit in Sprowston across the county.

The new business is run by Joel Metcalf, 24, from Thorpe St Andrew, with chef Justin Ross who both run Protrition meal prep company and deliver healthy meals during the week.

There is a choice of meats served with all the trimmings and a range of puddings for those with a sweet tooth and they have been trialling serving the food chilled to customers living outside the city, which they can reheat at home.

Mr Metcalf said: "We've had a lot of interest outside the area where it is difficult to deliver food hot so we have been giving it to them chilled which has had a great response so we will be doing the same on Christmas Eve.

"We have already had lots of people asking us if we are doing Christmas dinner as it is convenient and everything is cooked for them and they only need to wash up the plates.

"Some people love cooking so we appreciate it isn't for everyone but for those who don't it will save a lot of time."

For the Christmas dinner, there will be a choice of roasted Norfolk turkey or roasted rump of beef, served with goose fat roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, chestnut and cranberry stuffing, Yorkshire pudding, roasted carrots and parsnips, Brussels sprouts, braised red cabbage and seasonal green vegetables, which will need to be boiled, and it can also be made gluten free.

There is also a goats cheese and caramelised red onion tart for vegetarians and a caramelised red onion, butternut squash and flaked almond tart for vegans.

The meal has two courses which cost £25 and the pudding options are a traditional Christmas pudding Christmas pudding served with a brandy sauce, rich chocolate tart with a crème chantilly, a gluten free winter berries in a mulled wine jelly dessert and poached pears with vanilla and cinnamon for vegans.

The regular Sunday roast costs £10.99, with a 10pc discount for collection, and you can book both on 07539393445 or on the OffSeasons Norwich Facebook page.

