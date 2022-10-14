The 38 best restaurants in Norfolk, according to the AA guide

There are 38 restaurants in Norfolk included in this year's AA Restaurant Guide including the Neptune in Hunstanton (pictured) - Credit: Matthew Usher

Almost 40 Norfolk restaurants have been featured in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.

The county was also named one of the UK's top five foodie destinations.

Six of the restaurants included have three or more AA rosettes, achieving national recognition.

Those with three are Benedict's, Farmyard and Roger Hickman's in Norwich as well as the Neptune in Hunstanton and Titchwell Manor.

Only one restaurant in Norfolk has four AA rosettes - Morston Hall in Blakeney.

New additions are also making their debut in the guide, such as Weavers Wine Bar & Restaurant in Diss and the Angel in Watlington.

Here is the full list of the 38 restaurants included in the prestigious AA Restaurant Guide 2023.