The 38 best restaurants in Norfolk, according to the AA guide
Published: 8:57 AM October 14, 2022
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Almost 40 Norfolk restaurants have been featured in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.
The county was also named one of the UK's top five foodie destinations.
Six of the restaurants included have three or more AA rosettes, achieving national recognition.
Those with three are Benedict's, Farmyard and Roger Hickman's in Norwich as well as the Neptune in Hunstanton and Titchwell Manor.
Only one restaurant in Norfolk has four AA rosettes - Morston Hall in Blakeney.
New additions are also making their debut in the guide, such as Weavers Wine Bar & Restaurant in Diss and the Angel in Watlington.
Here is the full list of the 38 restaurants included in the prestigious AA Restaurant Guide 2023.
- The King's Head, Bawburgh
- The Blakeney Hotel
- Morston Hall, Blakeney - four AA rosettes and a Michelin star
- The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe
- Socius, Burnham Market - named best restaurant in England
- Norfolk Mead, Coltishall
- Bolton's Bistro, Cromer
- The Grove, Cromer
- The Red Lion, Cromer
- Weavers Wine Bar, Diss
- Saracen's Head, Erpingham
- Heacham Manor
- Park Farm Hotel, Hethersett
- Marsham Arms Coaching Inn, Hevingham
- Caley Hall, Hunstanton
- The Neptune, Hunstanton - three AA rosettes and a Michelin star
- The Pheasant Hotel, Holt
- Imperial Hotel, Great Yarmouth
- The Prom Hotel, Great Yarmouth
- Congham Hall, Grimston
- The King's Arms, Fleggburgh
- The Loddon Swan
- Beechwood Hotel, North Walsham
- Benedict's, Norwich - three AA rosettes
- Brasted's Restaurant, Norwich
- Farmyard, Norwich - three AA rosettes
- Maid's Head, Norwich
- Roger Hickman's, Norwich - three AA rosettes
- Stower Grange, Norwich
- The Dial House, Reepham
- The Ingham Swan, Stalham
- The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross
- The Mulberry, Thetford
- The Chequers Inn, Thornham
- The Lifeboat Inn, Thornham
- Titchwell Manor House - three AA rosettes
- The Angel, Watlingham
- Wiveton Bell