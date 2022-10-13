Norfolk named in the top 5 best foodie destinations for the UK

Thirty-eight restaurants in Norfolk are featuring in the AA Restaurant Guide - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk has been crowned one of the best places for food connoisseurs in a prestigious restaurant guide.

Almost 40 of the county's restaurants featured in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023, placing Norfolk fifth in the country.

Returning to the guide are spots with AA rosettes such as Morston Hall in Blakeney, as well as Benedicts and Farmyard in Norwich.

There are six restaurants in Norfolk with rosettes, five with three and one with four.

New additions are also making their debut, such as Weavers Wine Bar & Restaurant in Diss and the Angel in Watlington.

The list was determined by how many of each county's restaurants were featured in the guide, with Norfolk having 38 included.

Supporting this naming of Norfolk as a foodie spot was food critic Grace Dent in a review of Norwich's Benoli.

She said "good things" have been happening in the East Anglian food scene since she last came to the region 10 years ago, name-dropping Farmyards, Benedicts and The Assembly House.

Other places featuring on the AA's list of foodie destinations are Cumbria with 57 restaurants in the guide, Cornwall with 42 and Oxfordshire with 30.

Over 1,400 restaurants are included in the guide, each having been rated by AA inspectors.