News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norfolk named in the top 5 best foodie destinations for the UK

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM October 13, 2022
Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall. 

Thirty-eight restaurants in Norfolk are featuring in the AA Restaurant Guide - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk has been crowned one of the best places for food connoisseurs in a prestigious restaurant guide.

Almost 40 of the county's restaurants featured in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023, placing Norfolk fifth in the country.

Returning to the guide are spots with AA rosettes such as Morston Hall in Blakeney, as well as Benedicts and Farmyard in Norwich.

There are six restaurants in Norfolk with rosettes, five with three and one with four.

New additions are also making their debut, such as Weavers Wine Bar & Restaurant in Diss and the Angel in Watlington.

The list was determined by how many of each county's restaurants were featured in the guide, with Norfolk having 38 included.

Supporting this naming of Norfolk as a foodie spot was food critic Grace Dent in a review of Norwich's Benoli.

She said "good things" have been happening in the East Anglian food scene since she last came to the region 10 years ago, name-dropping Farmyards, Benedicts and The Assembly House.

Most Read

  1. 1 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
  2. 2 M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores
  3. 3 Teacher who drank on the job banned from the classroom
  1. 4 250 jobs saved after Norwich site's takeover by Indian firm
  2. 5 Bargain Hunt to film two episodes in village antiques centre
  3. 6 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
  4. 7 Hotel transformed after £500k revamp with help from Ivy restaurant designer
  5. 8 Factory staff in tears as company which supplied Harrods closes down
  6. 9 Call for at least three nuclear reactors to be built in Norfolk
  7. 10 Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on NDR roundabout

Other places featuring on the AA's list of foodie destinations are Cumbria with 57 restaurants in the guide, Cornwall with 42 and Oxfordshire with 30.

Over 1,400 restaurants are included in the guide, each having been rated by AA inspectors.

North Norfolk News
Norwich News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Junkyard Market is a bustling new open air, forward-thinking street food market outside St Mary's Wo

Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Hethel, near Wymondham

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Air ambulance called after biker seriously injured in crossroads crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetar

King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in May

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
An image of the former Roman Town at Caistor St Edmund

Body cameras for staff at Norfolk Roman town after 'huge rise' in crime

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon