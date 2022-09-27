Norfolk restaurant which serves top notch tapas named best in England

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

An award-winning restaurant near the north Norfolk coast has been named the best in England.

Socius in Burnham Market won the prestigious accolade at the AA Hospitality Awards 2022 at a ceremony in London on Monday night (September 26).

Taking to social media to announce the good news, owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence wrote: "Honestly. No actual words.

"Thank you to every single person who has ever encountered us. Suppliers, customers and our absolutely incredible team.

"We don’t even know what to do with ourselves but thank you."

Located in Foundry Place, just off North Street, Socius offers locally sourced and seasonal produce in the form of snacks and small plates, designed to share.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “The past few years have been incredibly tough for the hospitality sector, from lockdowns to travel restrictions, supply chain issues to the rising cost of living.

"But these awards have highlighted how our industry, time and time again, has worked tirelessly to overcome adversity and create unforgettable experiences for the public.

"We would like to congratulate all the winners for their hard work, passion and dedication to providing hospitality to the highest standards.”

Socius, which was opened by the couple in 2018, also features in the 2022 Michelin Guide and holds two AA rosettes.

Food critic Giles Coren also raved about his trip there in The Sunday Times in 2020.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Congham Hall hotel near King's Lynn was awarded a coveted four red-star rating at the ceremony.



