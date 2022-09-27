Norfolk hotel awarded four-star AA accolade reserved for 'very best in UK'

The Congham Hall hotel team celebrate their latest accolade at The AA Hospitality Awards 2022. - Credit: Congham Hall

A Norfolk hotel is toasting to success after being given a coveted four red star-rating at the AA Hospitality Awards 2022.

The ceremony, celebrating achievements across the UK in the hospitality industry, took place on Monday evening in London and was presented by Gabby Logan.

Congham Hall, near King's Lynn, was one of just five hotels announced as a new recipient of a fourth red star.

The red stars, which go up to five, recognise the best hotels in the UK and are part of the AA Inspectors' Choice awards.

Congham Hall is located near King's Lynn in west Norfolk. - Credit: Congham Hall

Congham Hall Hotel was taken over by Nicholas Dickinson and his team in 2012 and to celebrate its 10th anniversary he opened five new luxury Orchard Cabins this year.

He has also made recent updates to its spa facilities and revamped its restaurant as The Samphire Kitchen.

Mr Dickinson said: “I am so proud of the whole team, who deserve the credit for this wonderful accolade."

Other new four-star recipients were Bowood Hotel, Golf and Spa in Wiltshire, Homewood in Somerset and Rothay Manor Hotel and Storrs Hall, both in Cumbria.