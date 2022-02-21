All the Norfolk restaurants in the Michelin Guide 2022

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is in the 2022 Michelin Guide. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The Michelin Guide has had its 2022 update and 15 Norfolk restaurants have earned a spot on the celebrated list.

Three restaurants in the county have a Michelin star, while three others also earned the title of Bib Gourmand, which celebrates those offering a good quality menu for a good price.

Nine other restaurants received the Michelin Plate for recognition of their high-quality food.

Here are all the Norfolk restaurants included this year.

The Neptune

The Neptune in Hunstanton has one Michelin star. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Where: 85 Old Hunstanton Road, Hunstanton, PE36 6HZ

Rating: One Michelin star

What Michelin said: Kevin Mangeolles is a classically trained chef who understands ingredients go well with other ingredients. He uses what’s in season and what’s available in the local area, which results in dishes that are bursting with flavour, extremely well balanced and, most importantly, are very enjoyable to eat.

Wiveton Bell

The Wiveton Bell. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Where: Blakeney Road, Wiveton, NR25 7TL

Rating: Bib Gourmand

What Michelin said: A modernised pub featuring beams, stripped floors and wood-burning stoves; with picnic tables out the front and a beautifully landscaped rear terrace. The seasonal menu offers pub classics that are carefully crafted from quality local ingredients. Stylish, cosy bedrooms have smart bathrooms.

The Conservatory

The Conservatory at Titchwell Manor has a Michelin Plate. - Credit: Google

Where: Titchwell, PE31 8BB

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: Titchwell Manor’s formal dining room is a bright, airy space looking out over the walled gardens. Cooking champions local ingredients with seafood from Brancaster Staithe and meat and game from local estates. Unfussy modern classics focus on natural flavours, using a less-is-more approach.

Socius

Socius restaurant in Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Where: 11 Foundry Place, Burnham Market, PE31 8LG

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: One meaning of the Latin word Socius is ‘sharing’ – and it’s all about sharing at this friendly restaurant. Sit on the steel-framed mezzanine level or the smart ground floor to watch the chefs at work. Unfussy modern small plates feature on a flexible, constantly evolving menu which offers plenty of vegetarian choices.

Sculthorpe Mill

Sculthorpe Mill near Fakenham has been given an award by the Michelin Guide. - Credit: AW PR

Where: Lynn Road, Sculthorpe, NR21 9QG

Rating: Bib Gourmand

What Michelin said: This striking former mill dates back to 1757. It has been lovingly restored by sisters Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton, who have created a chic dining pub with contemporary bedrooms and a riverside terrace. The experienced chef offers well-judged, flavoursome cooking, with plenty of vegetarian options.

The Ingham Swan

The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Where: Sea Palling Road, Ingham, NR12 9AB

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: Having closed due to a fire, this 14C thatched pub was reborn in 2019 as a contemporary restaurant, although its low beams and stone walls still remain. Cooking uses the best of the county’s ingredients in a range of dishes, from the classics to those showing more imagination and flair.

Meadowsweet

Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams own Meadowsweet in north Norfolk. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2021

Where: 37 Norwich Road, Holt, NR25 6SA

Rating: One Michelin star

What Michelin said: The Georgian building has been lovingly restored by Chef-Owner Greg Anderson – formerly Head Chef at nearby Michelin-Starred Morston Hall – along with his partner Rebecca, a natural host. The finest local produce is delivered via a skilfully prepared tasting menu where deep flavours come together perfectly – and the team of chefs present and explain the dishes personally.

Stoke Mill

Stoke Mill Restaurant in Stoke Holy Cross. Photo: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Where: Mill Road, Stoke Holy Cross, NR14 8PA

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: Characterful 700 year old mill spanning the River Tas; the adjoining building is where the Colman family started making mustard in 1814. Confidently prepared, classically based dishes use good ingredients and flavours are distinct.

Wildebeest

Greg Adjemian and Dan Smith of Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross. - Credit: Archant

Where: 82 - 86 Norwich Road, Stoke Holy Cross, NR14 8QJ

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: This smart dining pub sits in the heart of a pretty village and is fronted by an attractive terrace. Modern menus range from a great value daily selection to an ambitious à la carte and an inventive tasting menu. Refined, colourful dishes blend many ingredients to create pleasing contrasts of flavour.

Morston Hall

Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Where: The Street, Morston, NR25 7AA

Rating: One Michelin star

What Michelin said: A few bites in and it’s patently obvious that Galton Blackiston is a chef with a deep knowledge and appreciation of the great produce found in Norfolk. Whether picked from the kitchen garden, foraged from nearby beaches or delivered by local fishermen, the ingredients are simply superb and are clearly the starting point of all the dishes.

The Old Bank

The Old Bank in Snettisham has been included in the Michelin Guide 2022. - Credit: Google

Where: 10 Lynn Road, Snettisham, PE31 7LP

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: A friendly young couple run this laid-back restaurant. Choose between two well-balanced tasting menus – ‘Shorter’ or ‘Longer’ – where sophisticated modern dishes keep produce from their allotment and the surrounding area to the fore. The passionately described wine pairings are the way to go.

Roger Hickman's

Roger Hickman's restaurant in Upper St Giles Street, Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: 79 Upper St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1AB

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: Personally run restaurant in a historic part of the city, with soft hues, modern art and romantic corners. Service is attentive yet unobtrusive. Cooking is modern, intricate and displays respect for ingredients’ natural flavours.

Benoli

Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: 5 Orford Street, Norwich, NR1 3LE

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: ‘Benoli’ might have an Italian ring to it but this three-floored restaurant is actually named after chef-owner Oliver and his brother Ben. The atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming and the appealing menu offers something for everyone – highlights include the homemade pastas and delicious desserts.

Gunton Arms

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Where: Gunton Park, Thorpe Market, NR11 8TZ

Rating: Bib Gourmand

What Michelin said: This charming inn overlooks the 1,000 acre Gunton Estate deer park. Enjoy a tasty homemade snack over a game of pool or darts in the bar or make for a gnarled wood table by the fireplace in the flag-floored Elk Room. Dishes are fiercely seasonal; some – such as the Aberdeen Angus steaks – are cooked over the fire. Well-equipped bedrooms have a stylish country house feel.

Benedicts

Richard Bainbridge, owner and chef at Benedicts, in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Where: St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PE

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: Richard Bainbridge is proud of his Norfolk roots and an ambassador for the region’s larder, and his understated dishes rely on top quality ingredients to lead the way. The simple look of the place gels with this unfussy ethos and the English bistro style fits perfectly in this bohemian part of the city.