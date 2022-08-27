5 critically-acclaimed restaurants to visit in Norfolk

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

From seasonal sharing plates to a pork feast, these restaurants in Norfolk have been praised by top food critics.

Michelin chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall hotel and restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

1. Morston Hall, Morston

Top Norfolk chef Galton Blackiston is at the helm of this hotel and restaurant, which holds a coveted Michelin star and four AA rosettes for the quality of its cooking.

It is a popular spot to celebrate special occasions with a seven-course tasting menu available daily, with four-course Sunday lunches and afternoon tea also on offer.

Socius serves a menu of small plates. - Credit: Archant

2. Socius, Burnham Market

Socius was opened by couple Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence in 2018 and it has made a big impact on Norfolk's food scene with its seasonal small plates.

As well as featuring in The Michelin Guide and holding two AA rosettes, food critic Giles Coren raved about his trip there in The Sunday Times in 2020.

A starter from The Pigs in Edgefield. - Credit: Archant

3. The Pigs, Edgefield

This fabulous spot, which also boasts luxury spa rooms, champions traditional pub food with a big focus on pork on the menu.

Food critic Jay Rayner was as happy as a pig in mud when he visited last year and said that it lived up to its name with "enthusiasm and vigour" in The Guardian.

The Duck Inn was named one of the UK's top 50 gastropubs earlier this year. - Credit: Andrew Waddison / AW PR

4. The Duck Inn, Stanhoe

The Duck Inn has been run by couple Ben and Sarah Handley since 2013 and earlier this year featured in Estrella Damm's list of the UK's top 100 gastropubs.

Giles Coren wrote a gleaming review of his trip there in 2020 for The Sunday Times and he said that the cooking was “properly good and the service swift and understanding”.

Sculthorpe Mill prides itself on creating dishes that celebrate Norfolk's abundance of amazing produce. - Credit: AW PR

5. Sculthorpe Mill, Sculthorpe

This 18th-century watermill reopened last summer with sisters Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton at the helm after an extensive renovation.

The waterside haven has already been making a name for itself, featuring in The Michelin Guide 2022 and Chris Haslam loved his stay there when he reviewed it for The Sunday Times last autumn.