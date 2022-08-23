New street food festival launching in seaside town this weekend

It will be more than just the beach attracting people to a seaside town over the August Bank Holiday.

The Sheringham Feastival will take place this Sunday, August 28, from 12noon until 6pm with free entry.

It will be based on the seafront in and around The Crown pub in Lifeboat Plain, which will also be hosting an Ibiza Classics Day.

A crab salad and hot garlic lobster available from Randy's Seafood. - Credit: Maria Somerton

The five street food vendors are The Food Dude with crêpes and waffle sticks, Rude Kitchen serving burgers and fries, Randy's Seafood, Poke Nom with poke bowls and Moco Kitchen with Asian street food.

There will also be a makers market with 22 stalls from local businesses, including The Flora Candle Co, Tide and Earth handcrafted jewellery and florist Myrtle and Thyme.

It has been organised by Sheringham Carnival and the team behind street food shack Fat Teds, based in Barchams Yard in the town.

Josh Birmingham, one of the owners of Fat Teds Streat Food in Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Josh Birmingham, one of the owners of Fat Teds, said: "I am really excited and a lot of people have told me they are looking forward to it.

"We are hoping to make it an annual or biannual event going forward."