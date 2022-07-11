News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Top chef to tour Norfolk in converted horsebox serving hot and cold seafood

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:08 PM July 11, 2022
George Randell has launched Randy's Seafood with help from his girlfriend Maria Somerton. 

George Randell has launched Randy's Seafood with help from his girlfriend Maria Somerton.

A chef who has worked in top restaurants along the north Norfolk coast has decided to launch his own mobile seafood business.

George Randell, 25, from Fakenham, has started Randy's Seafood inside a converted horsebox, supplied by his brother Henry, 28, who is a fisherman.

He previously worked at the Wiveton Bell and then Rocky Bottoms in West Runton, but the pandemic made him realise he wanted to be his own boss.

A crab salad and hot garlic lobster available from Randy's Seafood. 

A crab salad and hot garlic lobster available from Randy's Seafood.

The menu is a mix of hot and cold dishes including grilled garlic lobster and crab cakes, served with salad and fries, and cod goujons for the kids.

The first pitch was at Pinewoods in Wells on Sunday and his upcoming bookings include Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate and Cromer Carnival. 

Mr Randell said: "I will be doing specials too based on what my brother gets and Norfolk seafood is some of the best you can get in the country." 

See upcoming dates on the Randy's Seafood Instagram page. 

