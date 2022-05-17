Poke bowl business a hit with new pod booked all summer and own sauce range

A poke bowl business launched less than a year ago is making waves with a new catering pod and sauce range.

Kate Oliver, 40, started Poke Nom at the Holt Sunday Market last summer, bringing a taste of Hawaii to Norfolk.

Poke bowls are made up of rice, protein, sauces, and toppings and Mrs Oliver offers three or four options at each event, which are all gluten and dairy-free.

This always includes a sushi salmon poke bowl with sriracha mayonnaise and a vegan dish.

There are three to four different poke bowl varieties available at each event. - Credit: Poke Nom

Mrs Oliver said: "We moved to Holt from London in August 2020 to be nearer my husband's family and I really missed access to quick and healthy food.

"I had worked in entertainment and needed a purpose again after losing work due to Covid.

"It has been wonderful and what I really love is seeing kids eating healthily and people coming back."

The Nyom sauce range, with Korean barbecue, sesame soy and sriracha mayonnaise, will soon be stocked at local shops. - Credit: Poke Nom

All the sauces are gluten-free and vegan and are made using her recipes.

She sells them on their own at events too through her sister brand Nyom.

Over the next month, the sauces will be stocked at local shops alongside poke bowls and she is also in talks with UK-wide distributors.

She also recently got a hot pink 'poke pod' to take on the road after previously using a marquee, thanks to a Covid recovery grant from North Norfolk District Council.

Mrs Oliver said: "My poke pod is now booked for all weekends in the summer apart from a few evenings which is exciting.

"My sauce range is called Nyom, which is described as an eating noise on Urban Dictionary."

Poke Nom first launched in a marquee at Holt Sunday Market - Kate Oliver pictured with son Arthur. - Credit: Kate Oliver

She also loves spending time with her son Arthur, 7, who helps her on the stall.

Upcoming events include The Stody Classic Vehicle Day this Sunday, May 22, and The Artichoke pub in Norwich from Friday, June 3 until Monday, June 6.

Mrs Oliver added: "I can't believe the journey from having a small idea to doing something I have fallen in love with and now having a line of sauces.

"I am also talking at the BBC Good Food Show in June."