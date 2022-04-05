7 Norfolk pubs and restaurants loved by celebrities

John Travolta at the Dereham Wetherspoon with a fan and Alan Carr at Erpingham House with fellow comic Louise Young. - Credit: Jamie Salter/Louise Young

From John Travolta to the Royal Family, these Norfolk pubs and restaurants are popular with celebrities looking for a tasty meal or a pint.

With the county a hotspot for staycations and filming, many famous faces visit every year.

Here are seven places visited by celebrities:

John Travolta took photos with fans and part of the Erpingham House team outside the restaurant - Credit: Anna Burnard/Erpingham House

1. Erpingham House, Norwich

Hollywood star John Travolta sent pulses racing when he visited this Norwich vegan restaurant on Sunday, April 3, while shooting a short film called The Shepherd in the county.

Last October, comedian Alan Carr also enjoyed a meal there with support act Louise Young ahead of his show at Norwich Theatre Royal.

EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. - Credit: Alan Palmer

2. The Hunworth Bell, Hunworth

EastEnders star Scott Maslen, who plays police officer Jack Branning, posed for pictures with regulars at The Hunworth Bell while dining there last summer.

The traditional village pub is set amongst rolling hills and is just two miles from Holt.

Hugh Bonneville (third from right) who plays Lord Grantham in the hit TV series wined and dined in The Crown Inn, in Pulham Market, on Thursday evening [November 11]. - Credit: Craig Grant

3. The Crown Inn, Pulham Market

In November 2021, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville was spotted in The Crown Inn in Pulham Market while on a walking tour of the county.

He happily posed for a photo with the team while visiting the popular south Norfolk pub.

The Rose & Crown pub in Snettisham, which is preparing for a potential July reopening. Picture: Archant - Credit: Matthew Usher

4. The Rose and Crown, Snettisham

Prince William visited this award-winning pub in 2020 as restrictions lifted for a chat with the landlords, chips and cider as restrictions lifted.

His family's country residence is nearby at Anmer Hall and he revealed they had visited previously and that his children enjoyed the play area.

The Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham. - Credit: Chris Bishop

5. The Dabbling Duck, Great Massingham

The Dabbling Duck is something of a celebrity and Royal Family magnet and previous customers include Sir Alan Sugar, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

It is popular with those holidaying in Norfolk and it also has accommodation.

Captain Hook (Kevin Kennedy) samples the food from the Peter Pan menu at the Coach and Horses in Bethel Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2014

6. The Coach and Horses, Norwich

The Coach and Horses in Bethel Street is located just a stone's throw from Norwich Theatre Royal, making it a hotspot for after show drinks for actors.

Previous guests have included Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk. - Credit: Jamie Salter

7. The Romany Rye, Dereham

Proving he is just like you and I, John Travolta also visited The Romany Rye Wetherspoon pub in Dereham on his recent trip to Norfolk.

He was there with two other men and enjoyed burgers and pizzas and happily posed for photos with other customers.