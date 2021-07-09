News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:52 AM July 9, 2021    Updated: 9:54 AM July 9, 2021
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. - Credit: Alan Palmer

EastEnders star Scott Maslen has traded the fictional Queen Vic pub for a Norfolk watering hole - the Hunworth Bell. 

The 50-year-old actor who portrays Jack Branning on the BBC soap stopped into the Bell for a meal with members of his family while on a short break in Norfolk.

Alan Palmer, who works front-of-house at the venue, said they were delighted to welcome Mr Maslen.

He said: "We were fully booked and had a late call asking if we could fit this family in. They came down and we found them a table. 

"He was here with his in-laws - I think they live in Norwich - and he was staying for two or three days somewhere around Thornham. But I think he had to go back to London the next day for filming. 

"He was a lovely guy - he posed for photos with a few regulars here, and we had a good chat, mostly about West Ham, who he's a big fan of." 

Mr Palmer said Mr Maslen was one of several well-known visitors to the venue since it reopened in 2017.

He said: "We've had a few famous people visit the Hunworth Bell over the last four years, including royalty - Prince Michael was here. Not bad for a rural restaurant in Norfolk!

"But Scott is definitely one of the most high-profile visitors we've had in that time." 


