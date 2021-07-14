News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?

Jasper King

Published: 5:48 PM July 14, 2021   
dabbling duck

The Dabbling Duck has seen the likes of Sir Alan Sugar, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry visit in the past. - Credit: IAN BURT

It has seen Sir Alan Sugar, Princes Harry and William, Kate Middleton and Lucy Verasamy - so why is the Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham a celebrity magnet?

Nestled in a small village with a population of 902, it is a pub that appears to punch well above its weight.

The village was recently listed as one of the 'It towns' to live in by The Telegraph, demonstrating its desirability to people from further afield.

dabbling duck

Inside the Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham. - Credit: IAN BURT

Celebrities who have visited the pub in the past and are often regular visitors include Sir Alan Sugar, Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

Sir Alan has specifically flown up in his helicopter on multiple occasions and is apparently a big fan of the mussels.

The Apprentice star lands his helicopter at the disused RAF airfield near the village.

sir alan sugar

Sir Alan Sugar is a regular guest at the Dabbling Duck. - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Not only does the pub offer great food, it was also recently crowned as being one of the best hotels in the UK by the Sunday Times.

It has five en-suite rooms, four of which overlook the village green, and the publication said “with deep baths and homemade vodka, they’re hard to leave”.

As well as the pub and hotel, the Duckling holiday cottage is just a few doors down from the pub and hotel and sleeps six.

mark dobby

The Dabbling Duck manager Mark Dobby. - Credit: IAN BURT

The pub also recently built an all-year-round outside barn which is perfect for families and relaxing with friends.

All areas of the pub are also available for private hire.

prince william kate middleton

The pub is a popular visiting spot for Prince William and Kate Middleton when they stay in Norfolk at Anmer Hall. - Credit: PA

The country pub has become a firm favourite of the royals and back in the day Prince William and Prince Harry had Sunday lunches, with Prince William and Kate also dining together.

prince harry

Prince Harry has been seen with his brother Prince William in the pub before. - Credit: PA

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy has also been to the pub in the past, recommending the location to her ITV colleagues.

If you are looking for a Norfolk hidden gem, where you may bump into the odd celebrity or two then look no further.

