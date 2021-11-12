News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in town's pub

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:40 PM November 12, 2021
Hugh Bonneville who plays Lord Grantham in the hit TV series wined and dined in The Crown Inn, in Diss

Hugh Bonneville (third from right) who plays Lord Grantham in the hit TV series wined and dined in The Crown Inn, in Diss, on Thursday evening [November 11]. - Credit: Craig Grant

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville was spotted in a town pub during his walking tour of Norfolk. 

The actor, who plays Lord Grantham in the hit TV series, wined and dined in The Crown Inn, in Diss, on Thursday evening [November 11].  

Mr Bonneville was staying in the area as he attempted the 36-mile Boudica Ways walk from Diss to Norwich and is heading home on Sunday.  

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is currently completing the the 36-mile Boudica Ways walk from Diss to Norwich.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is currently completing the the 36-mile Boudica Ways walk from Diss to Norwich. - Credit: Hugh Bonneville

Pub landlord Craig Grant said the actor, accompanied by a friend, had a pleasant evening and Mr Grant even shared a bottle of wine with them. 

“We recognised him because we are Downton Abbey Fans," he said. "He was lovely. 

You may also want to watch:

“Hugh said that he was enjoying his time, having a nice couple of days walking. 

“He thought Norfolk was beautiful although the weather hadn’t been ideal. They even bought the staff a drink at the end of the night.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
  2. 2 Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit
  3. 3 'They were in tears' - Frustration as care homes lose unvaccinated staff
  1. 4 Lampard drops out of City race - reports
  2. 5 'Apologise': Bishop tells ‘authoritarian-style’ vicar to change her ways
  3. 6 Lampard to be new City boss - reports
  4. 7 Norfolk boxer charged with drugs offences
  5. 8 'It's been horrendous': Anti-social drivers cause misery near retail park
  6. 9 Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up
  7. 10 Smith in New York and Lampard in Dubai as wait goes on for City fans

The actor’s visit comes just as the teaser trailer was released for the Downton Abbey film sequel.  

Earlier this week, the official Downton Abbey Instagram account, posted the teaser and wrote: “The teaser trailer for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era will be exclusively in theatres on @belfastmovie this weekend.” 


Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elveden sex assault on runner

Suffolk Constabulary | Video

Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Goat Shed at Fielding Barn has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Christmas | Video

'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tom Abell has officially taken up his post as chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST). 

NHS

Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Forncett Road in Tharston, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s dies after crashing into tree

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon