Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in town's pub

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville was spotted in a town pub during his walking tour of Norfolk.

The actor, who plays Lord Grantham in the hit TV series, wined and dined in The Crown Inn, in Diss, on Thursday evening [November 11].

Mr Bonneville was staying in the area as he attempted the 36-mile Boudica Ways walk from Diss to Norwich and is heading home on Sunday.

Pub landlord Craig Grant said the actor, accompanied by a friend, had a pleasant evening and Mr Grant even shared a bottle of wine with them.

“We recognised him because we are Downton Abbey Fans," he said. "He was lovely.

“Hugh said that he was enjoying his time, having a nice couple of days walking.

“He thought Norfolk was beautiful although the weather hadn’t been ideal. They even bought the staff a drink at the end of the night.”

The actor’s visit comes just as the teaser trailer was released for the Downton Abbey film sequel.

Earlier this week, the official Downton Abbey Instagram account, posted the teaser and wrote: “The teaser trailer for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era will be exclusively in theatres on @belfastmovie this weekend.”



