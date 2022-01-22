7 Norfolk food and drink businesses expanding in 2022

The Ffolkes Street Feast and Hot Star Honey are two Norfolk businesses expanding in 2022. - Credit: Concept image by Ensemble www.yourensemble.co.uk/Stefan Sloboda

From an Asian street food takeaway getting its own premises to a booming gin company, these Norfolk food and drink businesses are expanding in 2022.

The Ffolkes pub and hotel is getting a permanent Feast and Play building and hot tub cabins. - Credit: Concept image by Ensemble www.yourensemble.co.uk

1. Ffolkes Street Feast, Hillington

The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington, near King's Lynn, launched Street Feast in December 2020 in response to the pandemic with local vendors.

It has proved so popular that it is getting its own permanent building this year called Feast and Play, which will also boast a nine-hole adventure golf.

Russell Evans, managing director of Bullards Spirits - Credit: Newman Associates PR

2. Bullards Spirits, Norwich

Bullards is one of Norwich's oldest businesses and it offers an award-winning range of gins.

It moved its distillery to Crystal House in Cattle Market Street in 2018 and plans are still in place to open a bar there.

Bullards offers gin tasting in Jarrold and Chantry Place and it recently expanded into London with stores in Covent Garden, Canary Wharf and Westfield White City.

Churros and Chorizo, run by Nick Brewer, has secured a residency at The Cap in Harleston. - Credit: Nick Brewer

3. Churros and Chorizo, Harleston

The Churros and Chorizo Spanish street food van has been run by Nick Brewer since 2019 and it was previously a stall on Norwich Market.

Last year he also opened The Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew with wife Natalie.

From now until at least Easter, he has secured a kitchen residency at The Cap in Harleston where he will offer small plates, street food and Spanish-style Sunday roasts.

The Farmyard chocolate bar is part of the frozen range. - Credit: Supplied

4. Farmyard Frozen, Norwich

Farmyard is one of Norwich's top restaurants and it was recently awarded its third AA rosette.

In June 2020, the owners Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham began offering frozen meals due to Covid and it has now become a fully fledged business delivering across the UK and through Deliveroo locally too.

Dishes include a beef wellington, fish pie and its own chocolate bar and the business is set to expand further in 2022.

The King's Head in New Buckenham will be Simon and Jenny Turner's second venture alongside The Boars in Wymondham - Credit: Archant

5. The Kings Head, New Buckenham

Couple Simon and Jenny Turner took on The Boars in Wymondham more than three years ago and they have now announced their second venture at The Kings Head in New Buckenham.

They want to offer top notch classic British food and are set to open it in February.

Rob Dale launched Hot Star Honey in 2019 and it has gone from strength to strength. - Credit: Stefan Sloboda

6. Hot Star Honey, Tivetshall St Margaret

Another Norfolk success story, Hot Star Honey is the brainchild of Rob Dale who launched it in 2019.

The New York-style hot honey sauce is perfect for drizzling over pizzas and chicken and it is stocked at independent pizzerias, wholesalers and small chains nationwide, which will no doubt grow this year.

It is currently being sent out in large quantities across the UK and Mr Dale has plans for lots of food and drink festivals in 2022.

Oishii Street Kitchen in Norwich is getting its own restaurant and takeaway. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

7. Oishii Street Kitchen, Norwich

Oishii Street Kitchen launched in October 2020 offering Asian street food from Chambers Cocktail Company, moving to The Earlham in March 2021.

This month, Oishii is getting its own restaurant and takeaway at 12 Distillery Square, off Dereham Road.

It is a collaboration between city street food trucks Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen.

The owners of Moco Kitchen also opened Connaught Kitchen in May 2021 so it has been a busy few years.