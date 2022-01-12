Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf

The Ffolkes pub and hotel is getting a permanent Feast and Play building and hot tub cabins. - Credit: Concept image by Ensemble www.yourensemble.co.uk

A pub and hotel in Norfolk is set to make a splash in 2022 with new hot tub cabins and a permanent street food park with crazy golf.

The Ffolkes in Hillington, near King's Lynn, has revealed an exciting six-month development project starting this month.

It follows the success of its Street Feast market, which was launched in December 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic.

Street Feast is getting a permanent home in a new Feast and Play building. - Credit: Daniella Self daniellaphotography.co.uk

Its event space, the Stables Courtyard, was filled with shipping containers for local food and drink vendors and it continued for the whole of 2021 due to its popularity.

The plans are separated into three stages, with the first seeing The Ffolkes pub and hotel closed until January 13 to incorporate the Street Feast style into the building with pops of colour and neon signs.

It will reopen on January 14 with a new and improved bar, lounge area and dining area.

Phase two will see three hot tub cabins installed on the back field and some of the courtyard bedrooms revamped with outdoor tubs, balconies, gardens and firepits, with booking for both set to open from February.

With Street Feast moving to a new building, the Stables Courtyard will be revamped with a new garden area, extended pergola and a street food vendor space.

Groundwork will also begin, with the car park extended and electric vehicle charging points installed.

The exciting six-month development plans for The Ffolkes in Hillington. - Credit: Concept image by Ensemble www.yourensemble.co.uk

The final phase will see work start on the new Feast and Play building at the back of The Ffolkes.

This will include seating, street food trader containers, a dedicated cocktail bar, nine-hole adventure golf and a DJ booth.

The Stables Courtyard will also reopen under stage three as will the play area, which will be covered so it can be used all year round, and guests can start to stay in the hot tub cabins and new courtyard rooms.

Tom Oakley, general manager and project leader, said: “At The Ffolkes, people come first. That is why we want to create an amazing space that everyone can enjoy, from family days out to the perfect date night.

"As a team, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and we aim to instil that fun and personality into everything we do.”