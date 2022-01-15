Spanish street food business gets residency at Norfolk pub
- Credit: Nick Brewer
You will soon be able to enjoy Spanish street food and small plates at a Norfolk pub.
Churros and Chorizo has secured a residency at The Cap in Harleston, between Diss and Bungay, from Thursday, January 20 until at least Easter 2022.
The street food business is run by Nick Brewer and it began as a stall on Norwich Market in 2017.
In 2019 he switched to a van, going to events and doing pop-ups across Norfolk.
Mr Brewer said: "We are already fully booked with the van for June, July and August, but we were looking for somewhere for a few months to fill the gap when the weather is a bit up and down.
"We did a few pop-ups at The Cap last year and they were always popular.
"We want to showcase that we don't just do burgers and churros and have so many more strings to our bow.
"Our business model is to use the best Spanish ingredients and to marry it with local produce."
There will be a range of small plates available, including gambas pil pil, patatas bravas and chorizo picante, and street food dishes such as a pork and chorizo burger.
On Sundays, he is planning to do a Spanish-style roast dinner with a choice of sirloin of beef or Iberico pork and chorizo pigs in blankets.
Mr Brewer and his wife Natalie also opened The Little Park Café at Sir George Morse Park in Thorpe St Andrew in May last year.
Ampersand Brew Co, based in Diss, bought The Cap in January 2020 and John McLoughlin has been the landlord since August 2021.
He said: "We do have a kitchen but we have never been in a position to run it in-house with Covid and being a new pub, but we have loved working with local producers.
"We have had pop-up food wagons with everything from Hawaiian poke bowls to woodfired pizza and a few inside our kitchen.
"When Churros and Chorizo were here they were instantly a hit with customers.
"It is vital to collaborate and in a town like Harleston it is important to work well with the community."