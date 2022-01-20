Meet the new team behind revamped village pub

The King's Head in New Buckenham will be Simon and Jenny Turner's second venture alongside The Boars in Wymondham - Credit: Archant

The management team behind a successful Norfolk pub is set to take on a new venture hoping to offer classic British food "that's the best example you've ever had".

The King's Head in New Buckenham has been on the lookout for a new landlord after it was announced in December that the current publicans were moving on after four "incredible years".

As of next month the pub will now be the second run by the team from The Boars in Wymondham, following the signing of the lease earlier this month.

Director Simon Turner, who has more than 20 years hospitality experience, said: "We're really excited to be taking on the King's Head and we hope to open in February with all guns blazing.

"The pub has such a rich history and while we will be bringing our style to the place we hope to still retain its individual identity.

"Like at The Boars, we believe in a warm welcome and we like to be at the heart of the community so we hope that locals will feel like it is their pub.

"We want to offer really well-prepared, classic food like shepherd's pie and roast dinners but make it the best example they've had.

"We hope our dishes will remind people of memories of great home-cooked meals, food with the nostalgia and passion behind it."

Mr Turner and his wife Jenny took over The Boars three years ago but the couple have been working together managing pubs for eight years.

Mr Turner added: "It's not long to go now and we really can't wait to open up in the village.

"We've had three really great years at The Boars and now feel like we are ready to take on a second venture and the King's Head came on the market at just the right time.

"It is great to have a second location in south Norfolk and it also has the added bonus of having five rooms which we hope to offer as a B&B.

"We're really looking forward to employing more people in the area and growing our team.

"It is a great pub with a great history and we hope we can make a success of it."