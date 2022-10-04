7 of the best pumpkin patches to visit in Norfolk

Head to The Pumpkin House in Thursford for Halloween. - Credit: Archant

From farms to meadows, pick a pumpkin and get into the Halloween spirit at these places across Norfolk.

Enjoy a fun day out with all the family at Ha Ha Farm. - Credit: Ha Ha Farm

1. Ha Ha Farm, Strumpshaw

Where: Hemblington Road, Strumpshaw, NR13 4AH

When: October 15-31, 10am-4pm

Price: Free entry and parking, pumpkins individually priced and small charge for activities, dogs on leads allowed

There will be 14 varieties to choose from at this Halloween pumpkin patch set over five acres.

For an additional charge, there will also be pumpkin carving, face painting, cookie decorating, storytelling, crafting in the barn and a scavenger hunt in the woods.

The Pumpkin House is returning for Halloween 2022. - Credit: Andy Langley

2. The Pumpkin House, Thursford

Where: Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD

When: October 15, 16 and 22 to 30, 10am to 4pm

Price: Free entry and parking, pumpkins individually priced, charge for some activities, dogs on leads allowed

A unique pick-you-own experience with a wooden house decorated with more than 1,000 pumpkins.

Other things to enjoy include a musical organ, hay bale towers and a wooded trail and hay bale maze, with face painting on select dates and a makers market on October 22 and 23.

Jack Turner and Lilly Grace enjoying the pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Danielle Booden

3. Wroxham Barns, Hoveton

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: October 22 to 30 10am-5pm (Pumpkin Festival), October 27-30, 5.45pm-9.30pm (Pumpkin Festival by Night)

Price: Daytime event - Adult: £13.99, child: £14.99, under 2s: £2.50 (free pumpkin for each paying child)/evening event -adults and children: £13.99, under 2s: £2.50 (all tickets include a pumpkin), buy on the Wroxham Barns website, dogs cannot enter Junior Farm or pumpkin patch

Wroxham Barns has its biggest pumpkin patch ever for 2022 with 10,000 to choose from.

Tickets to both events include unlimited access to the Junior Farm and Fun Park.

During the day there will be spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch, a carving marquee and a Halloween-themed maize maze and in the evening there will be fire entertainers, food trucks and a bar.

Laura Gooderham at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

4. Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch, Garboldisham

Where: Garboldisham, IP22 2SJ

When: October 22-30, 10am-4pm

Price: £2.50 for over 18s, children free, free parking, no dogs allowed at the pumpkin patch

Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch is returning for 2022 and there will be some new weird and wonderful varieties this Halloween.

There will also be cakes, coffees and pizzas to enjoy and many children's activities, including straw pyramids and mini tractors.

A Pumpkin Patch launched at Rookery Meadows in 2021. - Credit: Rookery Meadows

5. Rookery Meadows, Great Ellingham

Where: Rookery Farm, Great Ellingham, NR17 1LB

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 26-30, 10am-4pm

Price: £5 including a pumpkin, aged 3 and under: free, book a ticket on Norfolk Veg Box website, dogs on leads allowed

Following the success of pick-you-own sunflowers in the summer, Rookery Meadows is back open for Halloween.

As well as the pumpkin patch there will be a whole host of street food trucks, carving, craft and gift stalls, face painting and an activity to find the missing pieces of skeleton Mr Bones.

One-year-old Joseph Hopson, from Wisbech, gets a ride in the wheel barrow with the pumpkins at Algys Farm Shop in Bintree - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

6. Algy's Farm Shop, Bintree

Where: Billingford Road, Bintree, NR20 5PW

When: October 1-31, Monday-Saturday: 9.30am-4.30pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm

Price: Free entry, pumpkins individually priced

Head along to Algy's Farm Shop to pick-you-own pumpkin throughout October, with pizza, hot dogs and bacon sandwiches available on select dates (view online).

Floodlit pumpkin picking is running on October 28 and 29 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm which costs £5 per car, with hot food and drinks available and fancy dress encouraged.

Head to Pop's Meadow in Gorleston this Halloween. - Credit: Pop's Meadow

7. Pop's Meadow, Gorleston

Where: Pavilion Road, Gorleston, NR31 6BY

When: October 22-30, pumpkin picking from 10am daily

Price: Unlimited riding wristband: £9.99

Head to this family fun park over Halloween where you can enjoy rides and pumpkin picking.

There are plenty of great spots for photos and you can combine it with a stroll along the beach.