'You have to keep adapting': Pick-you-own sunflower field launches at farm

The new pick-your-own sunflower field at Rookery Meadows in Great Ellingham. Kirsty, Jess and Richard. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The offering at a farm continues to grow as a pick-you-own sunflower field has launched there and it is a spectacular sea of yellow.

Rookery Meadows in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, is hosting its first Sunflower Festival on Friday.

The field is an acre in size, which will expand in the years to come, and it is opening on three Fridays on July 29, August 12 and August 26 from 5pm until late, with pre-booking required.

The festival has proved popular, with the first night already sold out, and the £5 ticket price includes three sunflower stems to pick and take home.

There will be photo opportunities across the field, including a dressing-up zone.

Customers can also tuck into street food from local traders and there will be a bar, face painting and live music.

The farm is run by David Ewin and his sons Richard and Peter and it has been in the family since the 1930s.

Richard said: "We launched a pumpkin patch in 2021 and then did an Easter event this year and both were absolutely superb so we wanted to do something for summer.

"There are several maize mazes around so we decided to do a sunflower field.

"The response has been absolutely awesome and it has caught the imagination of people.

"After Covid, everyone wants to get out in the fresh air and we have intentionally made sure it is not heavy on the wallet."

The Ewin family now have many strings to their bow, with seasonal outdoor events, Wayland Free Range Eggs, horse paddocks and the Norfolk Veg Box delivery service.

Last October they also opened a permanent farm shop, after the success of a drive-thru one during the pandemic, which sells locals cheeses, Brick Pizza, Marsh Pig charcuterie and more.

The Rookery Meadows Farm Shop is open 10am until 2pm seven days a week.

Richard added: "You have got to keep adapting as if you stand still all the time you don't go anywhere."

Pre-booking is essential for the Sunflower Festival at norfolkvegbox.com

More opening dates for the field will be announced in the next few weeks.