Five-acre pumpkin patch near Norwich to boast spooky woodland trail
- Credit: Ha Ha Farm
A Halloween pumpkin patch near Norwich is returning bigger and spookier than ever for 2022.
Ha Ha Farm along Hemblington Road in Strumpshaw will be open from Saturday, October 15, until Monday, October 31, from 10am to 4pm with free entry and parking.
There will be five acres of pumpkins to pick from, priced from £2 to £10, and 15 varieties.
For an additional charge, there will also be pumpkin carving, face painting, cookie decorating, storytelling and crafting in the barn.
The Ghostly Woodland Scavenger Hunt will feature spooky characters and refreshments will be for sale too.
Couple Jo Sindall and Tom Wright took on the farm in 2018 and launched the pumpkin patch in 2020.
Mr Wright said: "People absolutely love the pumpkin patch and coming out for the day in the fresh air.
"Diversifying is incredibly important, especially as the future is so uncertain for farming."
Ha Ha Farm also launched a food and drink festival this summer, which will return in 2023.