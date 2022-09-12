Pumpkin House with free entry returning bigger and better for 2022

Video

The Pumpkin House is returning for Halloween 2022. - Credit: Andy Langley

A Halloween attraction, which is a bit of a squash inside, is returning for its fifth year with even more to do.

The Pumpkin House will be at Brookhill Farm in Thursford, on the A148 between Holt and Fakenham, on October 15, 16 and 22 to 30 from 10am to 4pm with free entry and parking.

It features a wooden house decorated with more than 1,000 pumpkins and the farm is run by couple Henry and Victoria Cushing.

The location has moved for 2022 to make it more accessible.

Standard Jack o’ lantern pumpkins are available to buy directly from the shelf and there will also be a range of weird and wonderful varieties.

Victoria Cushing in her Pumpkin House at Thursford where you can choose a pumpkin - Credit: Denise Bradley

Other things to enjoy include a musical organ, hay bale towers and a wooded trail and hay bale maze.

There will also be refreshments, including pumpkin cake and soup, and face painting on certain dates.

The Brew Norfolk and Friends Makers Market will take place there over the weekend of October 22 and 23 from 10am to 4pm with free entry.