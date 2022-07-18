From parking to food and drink, here is all you need to know ahead of Latitude Festival 2022 in Henham Park.

Suffolk's biggest festival returns from Thursday, July 21, until Sunday, July 24, with 40,000 revellers expected each day.

Here are the answers to all the important questions ahead of the event.

The famous pink sheep at Latitude Festival. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

What are the timings for Latitude Festival?

The campsite opens at 8am on Thursday and closes at 1pm on Monday and will be staffed 24 hours a day so you can arrive at any time.

Campervan and caravan fields (general and family) will be open from 2pm on Wednesday.

The arena is open from 5pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday and then from 10am to 3am the rest of the weekend.

An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

What time will the headliners perform on the Obelisk Arena main stage?

All the timings for acts performing across the weekend have now been released on the Latitude app, but are subject to change.

At present Lewis Capaldi is scheduled for 9.40pm on Friday, Foals are 9.30pm on Saturday and Snow Patrol are 9.45pm on Sunday.

Street Feast returns to Latitude for 2022. - Credit: Archant

What food and drink is available?

Latitude Festival is known for its food as much as its music and comedy, with the Street Feast returning with local and national vendors.

The Theatre of Food will also host top chefs and food experts and new for 2022 is The Guest Chef restaurant, with celebrities including Gary Lineker and Judi Love.

All food and drink traders will be accepting cashless payments only.

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

What are the car park opening times and how do I get there by car?

The car park is open from 7am on Thursday until 1pm on Monday and is staffed 24 hours a day.

Do not use a Sat Nav when you are near the festival and instead use the temporary festival road signage.

Weekend and day parking is separate from the campsites in nearby fields and is included in the price of your ticket.

There is a drop-off and pick-up point at the yellow gate.

Ben, Justin and Charlotte Maers on Friday at Latitude Festival 2021 in Suffolk's Henham Park. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

What public transport is running to Henham Park?

Big Green Coach is the exclusive coach partner for the festival, with pick-ups from various locations in the UK.

Rail strikes are likely to affect journeys on Saturday and Sunday so it would be better to drive or sign up to Liftshare through the Latitude website, otherwise the most convenient station is Diss.

Borderbus is running shuttle busses from Diss, Southwold, Halesworth and Kessingland.

What can and can't I bring to Latitude Festival?

See the full list of what you can and can't bring for both the campsite and arena on the Latitude Festival website.

While over 18s can bring alcohol into the campsite, as long as not in excessive amounts, it is not permitted to be brought into the arena.

Elliot Clarke and Emily Smith at Latitude - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

What is there to do for families?

Latitude is a family-friendly festival and it also has a dedicated quieter camping area which needs to be booked in advance.

In the arena there is the Kids Area, Inbetweeners Teen Area, Enchanted Garden and Camp Greenpeace.

What is the disabled access at Latitude Festival?

Ticket-holders with access needs have been asked to complete an access requirements form before the event.

At the event there will be accessible toilets, platforms, hearing loops and some performances will have sign language interpreters.

There will be a signposted access car park at the site.

Are tickets still available?

Day and weekend tickets are still available online.