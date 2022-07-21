'I'm looking forward to the raves' - Thousands arrive at Latitude

Gallery

Thousands of people have arrived ready to party all weekend long as the campsite opens for Latitude Festival 2022.

Traffic began to build around Henham Park on the A145 and A12 on Thursday morning, with groups keen to secure a pitch close to the arena.

Each day 40,000 revellers are expected at the site, with a mix of day and weekend ticket-holders.

Bea, Tom and Flora. Day one of Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

From students finishing their degrees to families looking for a weekend of fun, the Suffolk festival has something for all ages.

There is a jam-packed programme of music over the weekend, with headliners Lewis Capaldi on Friday, Foals on Saturday and Snow Patrol on Sunday.

There is also comedy from the likes of Frankie Boyle, Russell Howard and Reginald D Hunter, alongside activities for children and teens, literature, dance and a Street Feast food area.

Festival-goer Maddie Clarke, from Norwich, said: "I'm most looking forward to Phoebe Bridgers.

Day one of Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I've been going to Latitude since I was young and now I come with friends which is nice."

Joe, from London who came with friend Will, said: "I can't wait for the comedy, Lewis Capaldi, Foals and and I love the theatre too."

Latitude Festival first took place in Henham Park in 2006 and has been held every year since apart from 2020 due to Covid.

It was allowed to go ahead at full capacity and with no social distancing restrictions in 2021 as it was part of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP).

However, proof of a negative Covid test was required to gain entry.

Eleanor Rooke, who has come to the festival with friend Lily Coote, said: "I am most excited about spending time with my friends, getting drunk and watching the music."

Maddie, Mia and Daisy. Day one of Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Another attendee, Daniel Bachu, said: "I'm looking forward to the raves the most - I came last year and it was fantastic."

New additions for 2022 include The Guest Chef restaurant, with celebrity guests such as Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and comedian Judi Love, and woodfired saunas.

Tickets are still on sale for Latitude Festival.

