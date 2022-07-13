North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best picnic spots

Holkham Beach has been included in a list of the best picnic spots in the UK - Credit: Ian Burt

A north Norfolk beach has been named among the best places to go for a picnic in the UK.

A study by Aspall Cyder found that Holkham Beach was considered among the 15 best picnic spots in the country.

Holkham has been described previously as a "seaside gem" that is “enormous and windswept”.

It is backed by a large grassy nature reserve with lots of walking trails.

The beach has been named one of the best beaches in the UK multiple times as well as being named one of the UK's most Instagrammable spots.

Two other spots that made the list in the east of England were Jubilee Garden in Ely and Dunwich Heath in Suffolk.

Other places included were Victoria Park in London, the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland and Watergate Bay in Newquay.