News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best picnic spots

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:21 AM July 13, 2022
The beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Holkham Beach has been included in a list of the best picnic spots in the UK - Credit: Ian Burt

A north Norfolk beach has been named among the best places to go for a picnic in the UK.

A study by Aspall Cyder found that Holkham Beach was considered among the 15 best picnic spots in the country.

Holkham has been described previously as a "seaside gem" that is “enormous and windswept”.

It is backed by a large grassy nature reserve with lots of walking trails.

The beach has been named one of the best beaches in the UK multiple times as well as being named one of the UK's most Instagrammable spots.

Two other spots that made the list in the east of England were Jubilee Garden in Ely and Dunwich Heath in Suffolk.

Other places included were Victoria Park in London, the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland and Watergate Bay in Newquay.

North Norfolk News
Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

River is left 'crying out for water' because of climate change and...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon