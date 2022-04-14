Norfolk beaches named among the top 20 in the UK

Wells has been named one of the best beaches in the UK by The Telegraph. - Credit: Ian Burt

Two beaches in Norfolk have been named among the best in the UK.

Wells-next-the-Sea and Holkham are in The Telegraph's list of "the 20 best beaches to visit across the UK this spring and summer".

The publication said of Holkham beach: "You don't know the meaning of 'big sky' until you cross the wooden boards through the dunes and tip out onto this vast stretch of sand, midway along the north Norfolk coast."

Holkham beach was included in a list of the best beaches to visit across the UK by The Telegraph. - Credit: Matthew Usher

It described Wells beach as "slightly more sheltered" and suggested taking a windbreak and watching "out for the caprices of the incoming tide".

The newspaper recommended eating at The Beach Cafe in Holkham and staying at Cley Windmill.

The only other location in East Anglia included in the list was Walberswick in Suffolk.

Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy.

To register for more information on the 2022/23 competition visit the Tourism Awards website.



