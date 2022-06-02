Two Norfolk beaches named among best in the UK

Two Norfolk beaches have been named among the best in the UK.

Holkham and Hunstanton beach have been included in a list of 18 of the finest in the country, by the Travel + Leisure magazine.

Holkham is described as a "seaside gem", which is “enormous and windswept” and backed by a grassy nature reserve with “excellent walking trails”.

Holkham beach in north Norfolk. Photo: Press Association - Credit: PA

The article adds: “The pinewoods are also a great spot to check out flora and fauna, from stunning orchids to kaleidoscopic birds”.

Hunstanton is described as “quintessentially British” with “rows of cute tea shops and adorable pony rides” along the promenade.

It’s a “slice of paradise” which is perfect for families.

Families enjoying a day out at Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Travel + Leisure writes: “Visitors can avoid the crowds up in Old Hunstanton Beach, going barefoot in the custard-yellow sand or simply watching the sunset, complete with a cushy blanket and picnic.”

Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Emily Thomson



