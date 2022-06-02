News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Norfolk beaches named among best in the UK

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:26 PM June 2, 2022
Norfolk‚Äôs coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictu

Sandcastles on Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Archant

Two Norfolk beaches have been named among the best in the UK.  

Holkham and Hunstanton beach have been included in a list of 18 of the finest in the country, by the Travel + Leisure magazine. 

Holkham is described as a "seaside gem", which is “enormous and windswept” and backed by a grassy nature reserve with “excellent walking trails”.

Holkham beach in north Norfolk. Photo: Press Association

Holkham beach in north Norfolk. Photo: Press Association - Credit: PA

The article adds: “The pinewoods are also a great spot to check out flora and fauna, from stunning orchids to kaleidoscopic birds”.

Hunstanton is described as “quintessentially British” with “rows of cute tea shops and adorable pony rides” along the promenade.  

It’s a “slice of paradise” which is perfect for families. 

Hunstanton beach was busy with the sun shining

Families enjoying a day out at Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Travel + Leisure writes: “Visitors can avoid the crowds up in Old Hunstanton Beach, going barefoot in the custard-yellow sand or simply watching the sunset, complete with a cushy blanket and picnic.” 

"The View" giant wheel is now open to families on Hunstanton beach.

Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Emily Thomson


