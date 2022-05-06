Two Norfolk beaches named among UK's most Instagramable

Holkham Beach as seen from the Norfolk Coast Path. - Credit: Ian Burt

Two beaches in Norfolk have been named among the UK's most Instagramable in a new list.

Holkham Beach in north Norfolk and Brancaster Beach in west Norfolk have both been named among the top 15 most Instagram friendly sites, with Holkham coming in 5th and Brancaster ranking 13th.

Dog walkers on Brancaster Beach. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The list, compiled by The Thinking Traveller, described Holkham as having "golden sand" with "Miami-esque pine trees alongside creative beach huts".

It said the beach, which has been tagged 29,880 times on the social media app, overlooked "tranquil waters" that are perfect for swimmers of all ages.

