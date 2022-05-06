News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Norfolk beaches named among UK's most Instagramable

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:44 AM May 6, 2022
The beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Holkham Beach as seen from the Norfolk Coast Path. - Credit: Ian Burt

Two beaches in  Norfolk have been named among the UK's most Instagramable in a new list.

Holkham Beach in north Norfolk and Brancaster Beach in west Norfolk have both been named among the top 15 most Instagram friendly sites, with Holkham coming in 5th and Brancaster ranking 13th.

Walking the dog on Brancaster Beach in the winter. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Dog walkers on Brancaster Beach. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The list, compiled by The Thinking Traveller, described Holkham as having "golden sand" with "Miami-esque pine trees alongside creative beach huts".

It said the beach, which has been tagged 29,880 times on the social media app, overlooked "tranquil waters" that are perfect for swimmers of all ages.

While Brancaster Beach has been tagged 12,526 times on Instagram.



North Norfolk News
West Norfolk News

