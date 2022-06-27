T.rex and mammoth sculptures arrive as GoGoDiscover trail begins

Gallery

Cath and Nev Varley with Doodling Dino on Haymarket in Norwich which is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk's new prehistoric posse have taken to the county's streets to signal the start of this year's ever-popular GoGoDiscover trail.

The 79 T.rex and Steppe Mammoth sculptures were unveiled on Monday and will be on show until Saturday, September 10.

Automotosaurus on St Peters Street in Norwich which is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

There are 55 T.rex to be found across Norwich, including outside the cathedral, the castle, Carrow Road and Chantry Place shopping centre.

While the 24 mammoths can be found outside the city centre and across the county, including in King's Lynn, Holt, Cromer and Hemsby.

People enjoying Doug the Dino outside The Forum in Norwich who is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

The annual trail raises funds for East Anglian charity Break, which aims to make life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

The new GoGoDiscover app is available on the app store of your mobile device now for £1.79, to help you locate all 79 sculptures, and maps can be purchased for a suggested donation of £1 from trail map hubs including The Forum, the Royal Arcade, Jarrold and Break retail shops.

Head to break-charity.org/gogodiscover for further details.

Dino-Charge outside City Hall in Norwich which is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Rex_Machina on Orford Hill in Norwich which is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Prospectosaurus outside Prospect House on Rouen Road in Norwich which is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Feline-osaur on All Saints Green in Norwich which is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

CAN YOU COLLECT THEM ALL?

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is also on sale now, with 78 stickers to collect including 12 special shiny stickers.

The 60-page book is priced at £5 and includes full details and trail maps. The book and stickers, priced at £1 for a pack of five, can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers, or online from norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant



