Anglian Water set to restore supply to hundreds of homes after two days

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:29 AM July 18, 2022
Homes in west Norfolk are still without water after a burst water main

Homes in west Norfolk are still without water after a burst water main - Credit: Rob Colwell

Anglian Water is set to fix the burst water main in an area of west Norfolk this afternoon, which has affected hundreds of homes. 

People living in parts of North Wootton, South Wootton and Castle Rising, near King's Lynn, have been without water or with low pressure since midday on Saturday.

Anglian Water has now said it hopes to restore the supply by 1pm today, with the delay due to the repair being "more complicated" than they hoped.

Pressure is on to get it fixed as quickly as possible with the heatwave today and on Tuesday, when temperatures could reach up to 4OC.

A red weather warning has also been issued by the Met Office for west Norfolk for extreme heat.

Due to the water issues and the heatwave, North Wootton Academy and South Wootton Junior and Infant School are closed. 

A bottled water hub has been set up at South Wootton Village Hall. 

Tankers are currently being used to put water back into the pipes. 

