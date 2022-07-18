Schools shut in Norfolk as temperatures set to reach 40C
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
With temperatures set to soar across Norfolk on Monday and amber and red weather warnings in place, some schools have closed for the day.
While most have closed due to predicted temperatures of up to 40C, for some in west Norfolk it is due to ongoing issues with water supply.
These are the school closures announced so far, which will be updated during the morning:
Aurora Eccles School, Quidenham (NR16 2NZ) - Monday and Tuesday
City Academy Norwich (NR4 7LP) - Monday and Tuesday
Downham Market Academy (PE38 9LL) - Monday and Tuesday
Heartsease Primary Academy (NR7 9UE) - Half day closing at 1pm, moving to online learning for afternoon
Iceni Academy - Methwold Site (Secondary) (IP26 4PE) - Monday and Tuesday
North Wootton Academy (PE30 3PT) - due to water supply issues
South Wootton Infant School (PE30 3LJ) - due to water supply issues
South Wootton Junior School (PE30 3JZ) - due to water supply issues
Reffley Academy, South Wootton (PE30 3SF) - due to water supply issues
Nelson Academy, Downham Market (PE38 9PF) - closed Monday and Tuesday, work will be set via ClassDojo for children which will include live lessons