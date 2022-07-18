Schools shut in Norfolk as temperatures set to reach 40C

With temperatures set to soar across Norfolk on Monday and amber and red weather warnings in place, some schools have closed for the day.

While most have closed due to predicted temperatures of up to 40C, for some in west Norfolk it is due to ongoing issues with water supply.

These are the school closures announced so far, which will be updated during the morning:

Aurora Eccles School, Quidenham (NR16 2NZ) - Monday and Tuesday

City Academy Norwich (NR4 7LP) - Monday and Tuesday

Downham Market Academy (PE38 9LL) - Monday and Tuesday

Heartsease Primary Academy (NR7 9UE) - Half day closing at 1pm, moving to online learning for afternoon

Iceni Academy - Methwold Site (Secondary) (IP26 4PE) - Monday and Tuesday

North Wootton Academy (PE30 3PT) - due to water supply issues

South Wootton Infant School (PE30 3LJ) - due to water supply issues

South Wootton Junior School (PE30 3JZ) - due to water supply issues

Reffley Academy, South Wootton (PE30 3SF) - due to water supply issues

Nelson Academy, Downham Market (PE38 9PF) - closed Monday and Tuesday, work will be set via ClassDojo for children which will include live lessons