News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Schools shut in Norfolk as temperatures set to reach 40C

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:04 AM July 18, 2022
Updated: 7:34 AM July 18, 2022
Heartsease Primary Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartsease Primary Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

With temperatures set to soar across Norfolk on Monday and amber and red weather warnings in place, some schools have closed for the day.

While most have closed due to predicted temperatures of up to 40C, for some in west Norfolk it is due to ongoing issues with water supply.

These are the school closures announced so far, which will be updated during the morning: 

Aurora Eccles School, Quidenham (NR16 2NZ) - Monday and Tuesday

City Academy Norwich (NR4 7LP) - Monday and Tuesday

Downham Market Academy (PE38 9LL) - Monday and Tuesday

Heartsease Primary Academy (NR7 9UE) - Half day closing at 1pm, moving to online learning for afternoon 

Iceni Academy - Methwold Site (Secondary) (IP26 4PE) - Monday and Tuesday

Most Read

  1. 1 Farmers seek new incomes by building energy storage batteries
  2. 2 Burst water main in west Norfolk leaves homes with no water during heatwave
  3. 3 Will second home 'ban' see 'Prosecco Ghetto' regain its fizz... or lose it?
  1. 4 Hundreds queue for water as burst main leaves homes without during heatwave
  2. 5 See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k
  3. 6 Amanda's joy at Miss Voluptuous UK public vote win
  4. 7 How many of these 11 bizarre UK laws have you broken?
  5. 8 Norwich clues help trace relatives of couple found dead in Ireland
  6. 9 US President Joe Biden lands at Suffolk airbase
  7. 10 New 228-mile cycle route tour of Norfolk to open

North Wootton Academy (PE30 3PT) - due to water supply issues

South Wootton Infant School (PE30 3LJ) - due to water supply issues

South Wootton Junior School (PE30 3JZ) - due to water supply issues 

Reffley Academy, South Wootton (PE30 3SF) - due to water supply issues

Nelson Academy, Downham Market (PE38 9PF) - closed Monday and Tuesday, work will be set via ClassDojo for children which will include live lessons

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A148 in High Kelling, near Holt.

Norfolk Live News

Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Sunday Times has named Horsey Gap as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: JP Appleton

East Norfolk beach named one of the most beautiful in the UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon