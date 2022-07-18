Health chiefs urge people to take care during severe heatwave

People are being advised to take care during the heatwave - Credit: Danielle Booden

People are being urged to check on elderly and vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours as our region remains placed on a hot weather alert today.

Norfolk and Suffolk are on a hot weather amber warning today and tomorrow with parts of West Norfolk, including King's Lynn and Downham Market, and part of West Suffolk, including Mildenhall, placed on a hot weather red warning on both days.

The first ever red weather warning for extreme heat has been issued over parts of Norfolk - Credit: Met Office

It is the first time the Met Office has ever issued a red weather warning, with temperatures set to soar to between 37 to 39C today

Tomorrow temperatures could rocket up to 39 to 40C plus.

A red weather warning is only put in place when a heatwave is so severe and prolonged that it could impact the UK's health and social care system.

At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.

In light of the weather warnings health bosses at NHS Norfolk and Waveney are urging people to check on elderly or vulnerable people to make sure they have enough water and medication.

Regina Igneczi, left, and her daughter, Rebeka, walking the dog, Vinnie, in the hot weather at Thetford Forest. - Credit: Denise Bradley

People are also being urged today not to place a burden on the region's three main hospitals by using the 111 health hotline or minor treatment units for weather-related conditions, such as sun burn, stings and dehydration.

Tricia D’Orsi, NHS Norfolk and Waveney’s Director of Nursing, said: “You may not think it, but dehydration is a one of the leading concerns we have during the hot weather, people who are already very ill can become very unwell if they don’t drink enough water.

"That’s why we are encouraging people to check in on anyone they know who is elderly or vulnerable.

“This all sounds very obvious, but it’s very easy to get caught out when we’re not used to these conditions in the UK.

"We’ve already been seeing those with weather-related illnesses in our services so our plea is for people to consider their health and safety when making plans for this week.

“If you have any underlying conditions or concerns, you can call NHS 111 for advice and they can direct you to the support you need to stay safe.”

The advice comes as the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn says it is increasing the monitoring of more than 1,500 props that are used to prevent its roof falling in over fears of excessive heat affecting them.

Props holding up the roof of the children's ward at the QEH - Credit: Supplied

Nichola Hunter, acting director of estates and facilities at the hospital, said: “Consistent with the wider health and care system in Norfolk, QEH has clear actions and plans in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff during this period of excessive heat.

"Our plans include increased monitoring of the roof and following the usual escalation routes where there are any concerns."

Deer decide the heat is all too much and take to a pond to cool down - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital are also urging people to take care and precautions to avoid placing a strain on the health system.

Taking to Facebook, a spokesperson at the James Paget said: "Make sure to look after yourself during the oncoming heatwave.

"Pharmacies can help prepare you and also help with any minor injuries or illnesses.

"Contact NHS 111 first and they can direct you to the correct healthcare service."

A similar warning came from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, who said on Facebook: "The Met Office have released a red warning of extreme heat next Monday and Tuesday.

"Temperatures of low- to mid-30s are expected.

"Please remember: Stay hydrated, stay indoors during peak temperatures (11am-3pm) and the elderly and young children may need help staying cool."

The East of England Ambulance Service also warned people to be aware of the signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

In a tweet, they said: "The extreme temperatures this upcoming week will increase the strain on the NHS.

"Please be sensible, stay safe and avoid putting yourself at risk in the heat."

The extreme temperatures this upcoming week will increase the strain on the NHS.



Please be sensible, stay safe and avoid putting yourself at risk in the heat.



Be aware of signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion: https://t.co/62w8GppX96 pic.twitter.com/S0HKpFtMGC — EEAST Ambulance Service (@EastEnglandAmb) July 17, 2022

People can visit 111.nhs.uk for advice on what to do and where best to go for treatment for urgent medical problems.

Six top tips to stay safe in the heatwave

Try to stay out of the heat during the hottest part of the day (11am – 3pm). Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during these times.

If you must go out, stay in the shade where possible and wear a hat.

Drink plenty of water, avoid excess alcohol and caffeine.

Keep windows closed when the room is cooler than it is outside. Open windows at night when the temperature has dropped. Use blinds or shades if you have them.

Have cool showers, baths, or put a damp cloth on the back of your neck to cool down.

Check in on the elderly, keep a close eye on babies and young children, and those with existing health conditions.

For more information about where to go and helpful advice, visit: www.springintohealth.co.uk