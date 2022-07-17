News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Homes still without water almost 30 hours after water main burst

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:22 PM July 17, 2022
Homes in west Norfolk are still without water after a burst water main

Homes in west Norfolk are still without water after a burst water main - Credit: Rob Colwell

Hundreds of homes and businesses in west Norfolk are still without water after a water main burst almost 30 hours ago. 

People living in parts of west Norfolk have been without a water supply since around midday on Saturday (July 16).

Water supplies are currently being affected in parts of North Wootton, South Wootton and Castle Rising, near King's Lynn. 

Initially a spokesman for Anglian Water said engineers were trying to fix the "complex" issue, which saw the water main burst along Spring Lane cycle path, in Gaywood, and expected the work to be completed and supplies returned by 6pm this evening.

Now, according to Anglian Water's website supplies are not expected to be restored until at least 10pm tonight. 

This would mean that some homes have been left without running water for more than 34 hours. 

With the ongoing heatwave which has seen highs of up to 30C across the county, concerns were raised for the welfare of affected households and the most vulnerable.

This sparked action from communities in and around west Norfolk, to get water to those who needed it.

Water bottles were being handed out at North Wootton and South Wootton village halls on Sunday.

