News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:43 PM October 4, 2021   
Sailing on the River Thurne on a very warm but breezy afternoon in early July.Picture: James Bass

Summer returns this week, as parts of Norfolk will be hotter than Istanbul - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Norfolk is set to enjoy a warm spell of weather by the end of this week — with some parts of the county seeing hotter temperatures than Turkey.

After the bad weather over the weekend it seemed that autumn had well-and-truly arrived. 

But the autumnal conditions look set to give way to more summery weather later in the week.

According to forecasters at Weatherquest, temperatures could reach 21C in parts of the county by Thursday - making it warmer than Istanbul.

High pressure from the west is forcing a flow of warmer air from the south to reach the UK.

This is bringing warmer temperatures from the near continent to the county.

The warmer conditions come after a yellow weather warnings was issued for parts of Norfolk on Tuesday.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stewart White, presenter BBC Look East. Photo : Steve Adams

Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Fuel pumps out of use at a deserted petrol station forecourt.

Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
An attempt by this newspaper to name suspects wanted for years by police has been blocked under data

Norfolk Live

BMW stolen from driveway in small Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
File photo of Paul Roy in front of Roys' Hoveton store. 

Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon