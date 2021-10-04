Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week

Published: 12:43 PM October 4, 2021

Summer returns this week, as parts of Norfolk will be hotter than Istanbul

Norfolk is set to enjoy a warm spell of weather by the end of this week — with some parts of the county seeing hotter temperatures than Turkey.

After the bad weather over the weekend it seemed that autumn had well-and-truly arrived.

But the autumnal conditions look set to give way to more summery weather later in the week.

According to forecasters at Weatherquest, temperatures could reach 21C in parts of the county by Thursday - making it warmer than Istanbul.

High pressure from the west is forcing a flow of warmer air from the south to reach the UK.

This is bringing warmer temperatures from the near continent to the county.

The warmer conditions come after a yellow weather warnings was issued for parts of Norfolk on Tuesday.