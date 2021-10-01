Met Office issues warning for strong winds and heavy rain in Norfolk

Published: 10:22 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM October 1, 2021

Wet and windy conditions are expected in Norfolk this weekend

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Norfolk.

It is in place from 1pm on Saturday for Norwich and eastern parts of the county.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected until 10pm and are likely to cause travel disruption.

Spray and flooding on roads may also cause delays and gale force winds have been forecast for coastal areas.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said: "Saturday will start mainly dry in the morning but spells of rain will develop as the day goes on.

"The downpours will get heavier into the afternoon and much of Norfolk will be covered in rain.

"Winds will build, reaching gusts of up to 50mph by tea time.

"Gales could be severe along the coast.

"Things will improve into Saturday evening as the band of rain moves north. Wind speed will also ease and Saturday night should be dry."

Sunday is set to be drier with sunny spells in the morning but there could be blustery showers in the afternoon.