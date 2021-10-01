Met Office issues warning for strong winds and heavy rain in Norfolk
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018
A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Norfolk.
It is in place from 1pm on Saturday for Norwich and eastern parts of the county.
Strong winds and heavy rain are expected until 10pm and are likely to cause travel disruption.
Spray and flooding on roads may also cause delays and gale force winds have been forecast for coastal areas.
A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said: "Saturday will start mainly dry in the morning but spells of rain will develop as the day goes on.
"The downpours will get heavier into the afternoon and much of Norfolk will be covered in rain.
"Winds will build, reaching gusts of up to 50mph by tea time.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel update: Some stations introduce priority filling hours
- 2 Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park
- 3 Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash
- 4 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
- 5 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
- 6 'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill
- 7 Lorry driver charged over Tesla dashcam crash
- 8 Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases
- 9 Coronavirus rates in Norfolk up, but fall in hospital Covid patients
- 10 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
"Gales could be severe along the coast.
"Things will improve into Saturday evening as the band of rain moves north. Wind speed will also ease and Saturday night should be dry."
Sunday is set to be drier with sunny spells in the morning but there could be blustery showers in the afternoon.