Warning of strong winds and heavy rain in Norfolk today

Published: 8:18 AM October 2, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM October 2, 2021

A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2, in Norfolk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Warnings of strong winds and heavy rain are in place across parts of Norfolk today.

The Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2, and will affect parts of North Norfolk, Norwich and the Great Yarmouth area.

Those travelling could face disruptions.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2, in Norfolk. - Credit: Met Office

On the Met Office’s website, it states that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

There is also the potential for short-term loss of power and other services.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer.

East Anglia today: Dry and bright at first, but cloud will thicken from the west with outbreaks of rain sweeping across the region this afternoon, becoming persistent and heavy at times into the evening. Light southerly winds freshening into the PM with gusts of 40-50mph later. pic.twitter.com/5szidSBQ5A — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) October 2, 2021



