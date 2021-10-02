Warning of strong winds and heavy rain in Norfolk today
Published: 8:18 AM October 2, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM October 2, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Warnings of strong winds and heavy rain are in place across parts of Norfolk today.
The Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2, and will affect parts of North Norfolk, Norwich and the Great Yarmouth area.
Those travelling could face disruptions.
On the Met Office’s website, it states that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.
There is also the potential for short-term loss of power and other services.
You may also want to watch:
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.
Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer.
Most Read
- 1 Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air
- 2 Norfolk fuel update: Queues continue but 'signs of stability'
- 3 First acts announced for new major music festival as tickets go on sale
- 4 BMW stolen from driveway in small Norfolk village
- 5 Woman who rolled car on its roof involved in string of drink-drive offences
- 6 Lawless: Boss tells of THREE weapon offences just weeks apart
- 7 Messages of thanks to ‘legendary’ BBC presenter retiring after 37 years
- 8 Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises
- 9 'Tremendous potential': Norfolk boatyard set for auction
- 10 Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award