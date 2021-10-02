News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning of strong winds and heavy rain in Norfolk today

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:18 AM October 2, 2021    Updated: 8:20 AM October 2, 2021
A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place across Norfolk

A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2, in Norfolk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Warnings of strong winds and heavy rain are in place across parts of Norfolk today.  

The Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2, and will affect parts of North Norfolk, Norwich and the Great Yarmouth area. 

Those travelling could face disruptions.  

A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2

A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2, in Norfolk. - Credit: Met Office

On the Met Office’s website, it states that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.  

There is also the potential for short-term loss of power and other services.  

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves. 

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer. 


