Parts of west Norfolk could be hit by heavy rain, warning says

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:25 AM October 4, 2021    Updated: 11:31 AM October 4, 2021
Chance of rain this August bank holiday weekend. File photo of umbrellas up in the rain and wind in

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of west Norfolk Tuesday - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of west Norfolk this week.

An area including King's Lynn, Downham Market, Wells-next-the-Sea and Hunstanton will be affected by the bad weather on Tuesday, the forecaster says.

Heavy and persistent rain is expected, which could cause homes and businesses to flood. 

Travel could be disrupted due to spray on the roads causing slow moving traffic. Roads could also be flooded by the heavy downpour. 

Met Office yellow weather warning west Norfolk

Map showing areas that can expect heavy rain Tuesday - Credit: Met Office

The wet weather will subside by Wednesday although the air will still feel cool. Warmer weather can be expected later in the week from Thursday onwards, bringing sunshine and highs of 19-21c. 

Tuesday's weather warning comes after Saturday saw heavy rain and wind batter north and east Norfolk, signalling autumn has well and truly arrived. 

