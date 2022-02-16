Video
Storm Dudley brings flood threat for parts of west Norfolk
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
The arrival of Storm Dudley could cause flooding in parts of west Norfolk.
Flood alerts have been issued for the Hunstanton coast and from Heacham to north of King's Lynn as large waves and gale force winds are expected to batter the region.
The alerts are in place until Thursday morning and the strong winds could cause "wave-overtopping" during high tide.
King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council has warned kiosk owners on the promenade to remove their stalls ahead of the arrival of the storm.
Hunstanton flood gates have also been closed.
Storm Dudley will be the first of two storms set to hit the county this week, with Storm Eunice arriving on Friday.
An amber weather warning has now been issued for Friday, meaning there is a "danger to life" due to the strong winds.
Coastguards and environment agencies in the region have warned people to stay away from the coast and to remain safe.