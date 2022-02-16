Storm Dudley brings flood threat for parts of west Norfolk

Video

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the west Norfolk. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The arrival of Storm Dudley could cause flooding in parts of west Norfolk.

Flood alerts have been issued for the Hunstanton coast and from Heacham to north of King's Lynn as large waves and gale force winds are expected to batter the region.

The alerts are in place until Thursday morning and the strong winds could cause "wave-overtopping" during high tide.

A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency.

We will be closing the Hunstanton flood gates this evening and kiosk owners on the promenade are being asked to remove their kiosks (and other fixtures) from Hunstanton Promenade.https://t.co/S8lJGpfhaD pic.twitter.com/sMRbtTp9C5 — WestNorfolkBC (@WestNorfolkBC) February 16, 2022

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council has warned kiosk owners on the promenade to remove their stalls ahead of the arrival of the storm.

Hunstanton flood gates have also been closed.

Storm Dudley will be the first of two storms set to hit the county this week, with Storm Eunice arriving on Friday.

An amber weather warning has now been issued for Friday, meaning there is a "danger to life" due to the strong winds.

Coastguards and environment agencies in the region have warned people to stay away from the coast and to remain safe.