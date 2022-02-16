News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Storm Dudley brings flood threat for parts of west Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:28 PM February 16, 2022
Updated: 5:44 PM February 16, 2022
Strong winds and high tides making huge waves at Cromer sea front. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the west Norfolk. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The arrival of Storm Dudley could cause flooding in parts of west Norfolk.

Flood alerts have been issued for the Hunstanton coast and from Heacham to north of King's Lynn as large waves and gale force winds are expected to batter the region. 

The alerts are in place until Thursday morning and the strong winds could cause "wave-overtopping" during high tide.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council has warned kiosk owners on the promenade to remove their stalls ahead of the arrival of the storm.

Hunstanton flood gates have also been closed.

Storm Dudley will be the first of two storms set to hit the county this week, with Storm Eunice arriving on Friday.

An amber weather warning has now been issued for Friday, meaning there is a "danger to life" due to the strong winds.

Coastguards and environment agencies in the region have warned people to stay away from the coast and to remain safe. 

